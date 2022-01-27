Log in
Spotify removing Neil Young's music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum

01/27/2022 | 12:53am EST
FILE PHOTO: Singer/songwriter Neil Young performs during a concert honoring singer/songwriter Willie Nelson, recipient of the Library of Congress' Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, in Washington

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Neil Young's music is being removed from Spotify's streaming service after the singer-songwriter objected to his songs playing on the same platform that offers Joe Rogan's podcast, the company and the musician said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Young had released a letter https://www.reuters.com/world/us/neil-young-spotify-either-remove-my-music-or-joe-rogan-podcast-2022-01-25 addressed to his manager and record label, Warner Music Group , demanding that Spotify no longer carry his music because he said Rogan spreads misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

On Wednesday, the "Heart of Gold" and "Rocking In the Free World" singer thanked his record label for "standing with me in my decision to pull all my music from Spotify," and he encouraged other musicians to do the same.

"Spotify has become the home of life threatening COVID misinformation," he said on his website. "Lies being sold for money."

The Swedish company said it worked to balance "both safety for listeners and freedom for creators" and had removed more than 20,000 podcast episodes related COVID-19 in accordance with its "detailed content policies."

"We regret Neil's decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon," Spotify said in a statement.

Rogan, 54, is the host of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the top-rated podcast on Spotify, which holds exclusive rights to the program.

He has stirred controversy with his views on the pandemic, government mandates and vaccines to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, 270 scientists and medical professionals signed a letter urging Spotify to take action against Rogan, accusing him of spreading falsehoods on the podcast.

Young, 76, said Spotify accounted for 60% of the streaming of his music to listeners around the world. The removal is "a huge loss for my record company to absorb," he said. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. -5.03% 174.79 Delayed Quote.-25.31%
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. -0.20% 39.11 Delayed Quote.-9.43%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 900 M - -
Net income 2022 515 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 801 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,0x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 20 134 M 20 134 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,89x
EV / Sales 2023 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
Warner Music Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 39,11 $
Average target price 46,88 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen F. Cooper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis Dickler Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Controller
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Ralph Munsen Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Mathias Döpfner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-9.24%20 134
BOLLORÉ SE-4.35%15 307
VIVENDI SE-4.04%13 234
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-15.56%7 530
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-19.61%4 744
SHANGHAI ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD.-10.37%4 506