  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Warner Music Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMG   US9345502036

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.

(WMG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-29 pm EDT
32.63 USD   +0.62%
05:12pSubject : Important Update - Form 8-K
PU
05:04pWarner Music Group Corp. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pCommunications Services Up on Risk-Appetite Rebound -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Subject: Important Update - Form 8-K

03/29/2023 | 05:12pm EDT
Subject: Important Update

From: RK

To: WMG ALL HANDS

Hi everyone,

As I mentioned at our first All-Hands meeting last month, I'm committed to direct and honest communication with all of you. The music business is filled with new possibilities: more fans are engaging with artists and songs than ever, our reach is enormous, and new business models are constantly emerging. WMG is positioning itself for this new phase of growth at the intersection of creativity and technology.

In my discussions with our leaders across the company, many of them came to the same conclusion - that to take advantage of the opportunities ahead of us, we need to make some hard choices in order to evolve. Consistent with this direction, we've made the tough decision to reduce our global team by approximately 270 people, or about 4%. At the same time, we're reallocating resources towards new skills for artist and songwriter development and new tech initiatives. We're also reducing discretionary spending and open positions to provide us with additional flexibility for our future.

I want to be clear that this is not a blanket cost-cutting exercise. Every decision has been made thoughtfully by our operators around the world, who considered the specific needs, skills, and priorities of each label, division, and territory, in order to set us up for long-term success. The leader of your division will either be holding a town hall or sending an email to explain more about this path forward.

I'm also acutely aware of how unsettling this can be. Having to say goodbye to talented colleagues is always difficult. For those of you who will be leaving WMG, please know that we're deeply grateful for your hard work, dedication, and all you've contributed to this company. In all territories, except where you are explicitly told there will be a review or consultation period, anyone affected will hear from your leaders, supervisors, or People team reps within 24 hours. I know this transition will be tough, but we're committed to supporting you during this process.

In times of great disruption in our world and society, artists and songwriters who have something original to say, who rise to the occasion, will resonate the loudest. Equally, the rapid changes in our economy and ecosystem create the conditions and opportunities for innovation and breakthroughs. I learned when I joined WMG that this is a gritty, incredibly resourceful, and highly impactful team that I want by my side every day of the week. We deliver for our artists, songwriters, and labels with laser focus, inventiveness, and care. And now, more than ever, we need to double down on that.

I'll have more to say about all of this at our next All-Hands meeting, including more details on our plan.

Let's support each other with empathy and integrity as we work through this process.

Thank you,

Robert

Attachments

Disclaimer

Warner Music Group Corporation published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 21:11:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 993 M - -
Net income 2023 454 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 134 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,7x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 16 732 M 16 732 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
EV / Sales 2024 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
Warner Music Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 32,43 $
Average target price 37,30 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Kyncl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Joshua Levin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Timothy Matusch Executive Vice President-Strategy & Operations
Trent Tappe Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-7.40%16 732
BOLLORÉ SE7.18%17 791
VIVENDI SE2.85%10 242
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.1.64%6 678
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.27.51%6 550
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.20.58%4 059
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
