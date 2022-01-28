Warner Music : 300 Entertainment Launches Its Content and Film Division, 300 Studios

Watch the official trailer for RACE: Bubba Wallace here

300 Entertainment, one of the world's most culturally relevant and influential entertainment companies, is excited to announce the launch of its content and film division, 300 Studios.

300 Studios is headed by Kevin Liles, Chairman & CEO of 300 Entertainment and Elektra Music Group, with former Viacom Executives Kelly G. Griffin as Head of Creative Strategy and Nolan Baynes as General Manager. 300 Entertainment is one of the premier storytelling forces in both global youth culture and the music space and 300 Studios is set on a similar course, primed to develop multi-format, feature, and episodic content through a cultural point of view.

The Studios' debut project, RACE: Bubba Wallace, is a docuseries that will be released on Netflix next month. The six-episode series follows the only full-time African American driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, Bubba Wallace, against the backdrop of a post-George Floyd America. RACE provides exclusive access to Wallace as he competes on Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's 23XI racing team and uses his platform to speak out about racial injustice. Set for release during Black History Month and ahead of the Daytona 500, RACE: Bubba Wallace reflects the values and tenets of the 300 brand: social justice, storytelling, and culture.

In addition to RACE: Bubba Wallace, 300 Studios has already released over 85 episodes of Unplugged, a digital series that highlights independent artists from around the world through live performances, premiering every Thursday at 8pm ET/5pm PT on 300 Entertainment's official YouTube channel.

With over 30 years of experience in the entertainment space, Kevin Liles has not only worked with this generation's biggest musical artists during his tenure heading both Def Jam and 300 Entertainment, but has also created, produced, executive produced, and collaborated on many feature films, short stories, and documentaries, including Rush Hour (1998) and Rush Hour II (2001), The Show (1995), Survival of the Illest (1999), 25th Anniversary of Scarface (2003), How High (2004), The Michael Vick Project (2010), Trey Songz: My Moment (2010), Elite 24 (2011), Blood Brother (2018), and more. He is also the creator of the Def Jam video game series, Def Jam: Vendetta, Fight For New York, Icon, Takeover, and Rap Star. About this new venture, he says:

"I have dedicated my career to telling the story of our culture and investing in the artists and creatives who have shaped it around the world. With 300 Studios, I look forward to incubating, developing, and producing content for all formats that tell the important and inspired stories from the next generation of cultural innovators."

To date, 300 Studios has already signed, managed, mentored, and partnered with hundreds of artists, producers, and content creators and will allow 300 to expand its reach into new areas and mediums. 300 Studios has over 20 projects in production, consisting of indie movies, music-lifestyle series, episodic content, and podcast initiatives.