Warner Music : ADA Asia and Warner Music Vietnam Partner with Leading Vietnamese Entertainment Company Yin Yang Media

Warner Music Group's ADA Asia and Warner Music Vietnam announced today that they have entered into a new partnership with one of Vietnam's leading aggregators and entertainment companies, Yin Yang Media. The distribution deal will further expand Warner Music's reach in the fast-growing Vietnamese market.

Yin Yang Media, which specialises in pop music and many legendary Vietnamese tracks, boasts a rich catalogue of more than 60,000 tracks.

Under the new deal, Warner Music will be supporting and working with top Vietnamese stars such as Bích Phương, Dalab, Hà Anh Tuấn, Noo Phước Thịnh, Hoàng Dũng, and Phan Mạnh Quỳnh. It will also represent the catalogue of iconic artists including Đan Trường, Hồng Ngọc, Lệ Quyên, Phương Thanh, Tuấn Hưng and Tuấn Ngọc.

Chee Meng Tan, Managing Director, ADA Asia, says: 'The explosive growth of the market in Vietnam over the past few years is just the beginning and we're all agog with the potential it has to offer. This partnership with Yin Yang Media is a game-changer -- as it allows us to put foundational pieces in place for long-term growth, and more importantly, connects the incredible artists from Vietnam, as well as some of the country's most loved songs, with audiences all around the world. The value and eco-system that we create together for the artists underpins our commitment to the region, and sets ADA Asia apart as the go-to distributor, putting us in an incredibly strong position.'

Jang Hyungsik, Legal Representative of ViVi Music and Yin Yang Media, adds: 'We're delighted to work with ADA Asia and Warner Music Vietnam. We look forward to tapping into Warner Music's global network to help further propel our amazing artists to an international market. Our company was built on an artist first ethos and I'm happy that through this collaboration, we have found partners that share the same philosophy.'

Lisa Nguyen, Managing Director, Warner Music Vietnam, states: 'I'm pleased that together with our colleagues at ADA Asia, we have struck this deal with Yin Yang Media. This partnership will enable Yin Yang Media to provide the domestic music scene with a music distribution system of international standard. Backed with Warner Music's global influence, international resources and connected artist services, we are set to bring Vietnamese music and talents closer to the Asian region as well as the rest of the world. This is a stepping stone for us all towards a joint label that provides a well-rounded service for local artists' development.'

Huong Nguyen, CEO of Yin Yang Media, concludes: 'Vietnamese artists are very talented, passionate and dedicated, especially in this fast-changing music scene here and around the world. They aspire to find a trusted companion who can accompany them on their professional career path. With that in mind, Yin Yang Media partnering with ADA Asia and Warner Music Vietnam offers our artists the best commercial and media services and great opportunities, by working with the strongest team, that can help them develop not only in our homeland, but also in Asia and beyond.'

ADA Asia launched in September 2020, with the new division extending ADA's bespoke service across Greater China, Korea, and South East Asia, at scale, for artists and labels of all levels, from unsigned performers to major indies. In October 2020, ADA Asia inked a deal with one of Indonesia's largest music companies, DPM. In February, ADA Asia announced that Chiou Rei Min had been named as Head of Greater China, Jin Hwang as Head of Korea and Tan Wei Keng as Director, Business Operations. This month, ADA Asia further announced that it has formed a strategic alliance with Lilystars Records, a prominent independent record label based in Manila.

Warner Music Vietnam opened for business in Ho Chi Minh City in April 2020 as part of Warner Music's plans to support Vietnam's local music talent and artistry. It was also a strategic move to harness an increasing demand for Southeast Asia content in the global music market. Warner Music Vietnam's expertise and connections in the music industry has enabled it to unleash the potential of its domestic artists, empowering them to propel their music career and helping them breaking through internationally.