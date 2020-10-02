Log in
Warner Music Group Corp.    WMG

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.

(WMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Warner Music : Airbnb targets roughly $3 billion raise in IPO - sources

10/02/2020 | 02:44pm EDT

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Home rental company Airbnb Inc is aiming to raise around $3 billion in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with the matter said on Friday, taking advantage of the unexpectedly sharp recovery in its business after the COVID-19 pandemic roiled the travel industry.

Airbnb will be one of the largest and most anticipated U.S. stock market listings of 2020 which has already been a blockbuster year for IPOs, featuring the likes of record label Warner Music Group, data analytics firm Palantir Technologies and data warehouse company Snowflake Inc .

Airbnb said in August it had filed confidentially for an IPO with U.S. regulators.

The company's current plan is to make its filing publicly available in November after the U.S presidential election and is targeting an IPO some time in December, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the plans are private.

The sources cautioned that the timing is subject to change and market conditions, in particular volatility that could come from the election.

A spokesman for Airbnb declined to comment.

The company could achieve a valuation of more than $30 billion in the IPO, the sources added, again cautioning this was subject to market conditions.

This would be substantially higher than the $18 billion Airbnb was valued at in April when it raised $2 billion in debt from investors. Airbnb's most recent independent appraisal of the fair market value of its stock pegged its worth at around $21 billion.

The push to go public and the growth in its potential valuation underscores Airbnb's dramatic recovery from earlier this year when it secured emergency funding from investors and the outlook for the travel industry was uncertain.

Since then, San Francisco-based Airbnb has benefited as travelers shy away from larger hotels and instead prefer to drive to local vacation rentals.

The company said in July that customers had booked more than 1 million nights in a single day for the first time since March 3.

Shares of U.S. online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc , which some Airbnb investors use as a conservative public market proxy for its own stock, have rebounded more than 35% in the past six months.

Reuters reported last month that billionaire investor William Ackman had approached Airbnb about going public through a reverse merger with his blank-check company but that Airbnb was prioritizing going public through a traditional IPO.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore and Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. -2.21% 1704.45 Delayed Quote.-15.13%
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. -0.67% 27.98 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 455 M - -
Net income 2020 -413 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 475 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -32,7x
Yield 2020 1,63%
Capitalization 14 367 M 14 367 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,78x
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 14,9%
Chart WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
Warner Music Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 33,56 $
Last Close Price 28,17 $
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Cooper Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Eric Joshua Levin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ralph Munsen Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Len Blavatnik Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.0.00%14 367
VIVENDI SE-7.98%31 597
BOLLORÉ SE-19.33%10 801
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.41.19%7 197
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-3.31%6 692
ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD3.53%4 872
