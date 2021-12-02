Warner Music : Angel Martinez Appointed VP of Marketing at Asylum Records

Asylum Records today announced Angel Martinez has been appointed Vice President of Marketing. Based in New York, he will report to the label's Co-Presidents Gabrielle Peluso and Dallas Martin.

A marketing expert with twenty years' experience, Martinez most recently oversaw releases for a handful of heavyweights on Asylum's roster including, Sada Baby, 1TakeJay, and Seddy Hendrinx, to name a few. Currently, Martinez is developing marketing strategies for emerging acts KenTheMan, DKE Author, Jay Loud, and Landstrip Chip.

Gabrielle Peluso and Dallas Martin said: "Angel is such an integral part of our Asylum family and his passion for our music and artists shines through in everything he does. With his unparalleled understanding of the marketing space and forward-thinking approach, we'll continue to execute ground-breaking campaigns for our next generation of talent."

Martinez added: "This is my dream role and I'm grateful to Gabby and Dallas for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I'm looking forward to pushing out music that resonates with fans while finding new and innovative ways to promote up-and-coming artists."

Prior to joining Asylum Records in 2018 as Director of Marketing, Martinez spent twelve years at G-Unit Records, working with top names in hip-hop like 50 Cent, The Game, Tony Yayo, and Lloyd Banks, amongst others. He previously held marketing roles at Sony Music, Def Jam Recordings, and Interscope Records, spearheading album campaigns for Desiigner, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, and Pusha T.