Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Warner Music Group Corp.    WMG

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.

(WMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Warner Music : Arts Music Division & Warner Chappell Music Enter Global Partnership with Skyship Entertainment for Beloved Children's Brand Super Simple Songs®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 10:05am EDT

Warner Music Group's Arts Music division and Warner Chappell Music (WCM) have entered into a worldwide partnership with Toronto-based entertainment company Skyship Entertainment, creator of the well-known and beloved children's brand, Super Simple Songs®. Their immensely popular family of YouTube channels feature made-for-digital collections of original kids' songs and classic nursery rhymes for young learners.

A regular slate of new songs will be released in the coming months, beginning today with three new compilations: 'Down in the Deep Blue Sea,' 'It's Time for Bed,' and 'Happy, Happy, Happy!' Their full catalog of fun, educational songs will transition to Arts Music in October and become available across a broader set of digital services both in the United States and around the world, with WCM administering all publishing rights.

Kevin Gore, President, Global Catalog and Arts Music said: 'Ask any family with preschool-aged children - they all know and love the songs and colorful characters that Super Simple has brought into their homes. I'm excited to be working with such a dynamic and creative team in Morghan, Devon, and Brett at Skyship. Their vision for creating engaging and educational content founded on English as a Second Language learning has real purpose and value. We're looking forward to making these beloved songs and new songs available to more children across the globe and to continue to grow Arts Music's footprint with meaningful content in the Kids & Family space.'

Morghan Fortier, CEO, Skyship Entertainment said: 'The core of our mission is to create fun, educational songs that kids love and that makes the day-to-day lives of parents, teachers, and caregivers a little easier. We're delighted to be continuing that mission alongside Arts Music & Warner Chappell. They're building something really special in the Kids & Family space and we're really pleased to have Super Simple Songs be a part of it.'

Ashley Winton, SVP, Creative Services, WCM added: 'Warner Chappell Music is thrilled to align ourselves with a forward-thinking brand that is creating music that seamlessly combines fun and learning, and really resonates with children and their families.'

Combining captivating animation and puppetry with music that kids love to sing along to, Super Simple Songs® has amassed a huge following on YouTube with more than 24M subscribers and 22B views across all music videos. Some of the most popular video series on the channel include, The Super Simple Monsters!, Noodle & Pals!, and The Super Simple Puppets. Skyship currently produces content in English, Spanish, and Japanese, and their videos are used by ESL (English As a Second Language) learners around the globe.

Since its launch in 2017, Warner Music Group's Arts Music division has rapidly expanded their Kids & Family content, partnering with Sesame Workshop, Mattel, Fred Rogers Productions for Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Build-A-Bear Workshop, and Cloudco Entertainment for Holly Hobbie.

Disclaimer

Warner Music Group Corporation published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 14:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
10:05aWARNER MUSIC : Arts Music Division & Warner Chappell Music Enter Global Partners..
PU
09/15WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP : . to Participate in Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Communac..
AQ
09/15Warner Music Group Corp. to Participate in Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Communac..
GL
09/14WARNER MUSIC : Shani Gonzales Named Managing Director of Warner Chappell Music U..
PU
09/14Sequoia-backed Snowflake to raise $3.08 billion in biggest 2020 U.S. IPO
RE
09/08WARNER MUSIC : Names Kareem Chin SVP, Head of Investor Relations
PU
09/07WARNER MUSIC : Trenton Harrison-Lewis Joins Warner Music UK in Dual Ada/WMUK Art..
PU
08/26WARNER MUSIC : Records Unveils Revitalized Urban & Rhythmic Promotion Team
PU
08/14WARNER MUSIC : IMGN Media Acquired by Warner Music Group
PU
08/14WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 455 M - -
Net income 2020 -413 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 475 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -32,1x
Yield 2020 1,66%
Capitalization 14 096 M 14 096 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,72x
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 14,9%
Chart WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
Warner Music Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 33,47 $
Last Close Price 27,64 $
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Cooper Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Eric Joshua Levin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ralph Munsen Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Len Blavatnik Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.0.00%14 096
VIVENDI SE-6.04%32 619
BOLLORÉ SE-16.20%11 297
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-4.00%6 644
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.29.58%6 632
ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD7.16%5 063
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group