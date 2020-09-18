Warner Music : Arts Music Division & Warner Chappell Music Enter Global Partnership with Skyship Entertainment for Beloved Children's Brand Super Simple Songs®

Warner Music Group's Arts Music division and Warner Chappell Music (WCM) have entered into a worldwide partnership with Toronto-based entertainment company Skyship Entertainment, creator of the well-known and beloved children's brand, Super Simple Songs®. Their immensely popular family of YouTube channels feature made-for-digital collections of original kids' songs and classic nursery rhymes for young learners.

A regular slate of new songs will be released in the coming months, beginning today with three new compilations: 'Down in the Deep Blue Sea,' 'It's Time for Bed,' and 'Happy, Happy, Happy!' Their full catalog of fun, educational songs will transition to Arts Music in October and become available across a broader set of digital services both in the United States and around the world, with WCM administering all publishing rights.

Kevin Gore, President, Global Catalog and Arts Music said: 'Ask any family with preschool-aged children - they all know and love the songs and colorful characters that Super Simple has brought into their homes. I'm excited to be working with such a dynamic and creative team in Morghan, Devon, and Brett at Skyship. Their vision for creating engaging and educational content founded on English as a Second Language learning has real purpose and value. We're looking forward to making these beloved songs and new songs available to more children across the globe and to continue to grow Arts Music's footprint with meaningful content in the Kids & Family space.'

Morghan Fortier, CEO, Skyship Entertainment said: 'The core of our mission is to create fun, educational songs that kids love and that makes the day-to-day lives of parents, teachers, and caregivers a little easier. We're delighted to be continuing that mission alongside Arts Music & Warner Chappell. They're building something really special in the Kids & Family space and we're really pleased to have Super Simple Songs be a part of it.'

Ashley Winton, SVP, Creative Services, WCM added: 'Warner Chappell Music is thrilled to align ourselves with a forward-thinking brand that is creating music that seamlessly combines fun and learning, and really resonates with children and their families.'

Combining captivating animation and puppetry with music that kids love to sing along to, Super Simple Songs® has amassed a huge following on YouTube with more than 24M subscribers and 22B views across all music videos. Some of the most popular video series on the channel include, The Super Simple Monsters!, Noodle & Pals!, and The Super Simple Puppets. Skyship currently produces content in English, Spanish, and Japanese, and their videos are used by ESL (English As a Second Language) learners around the globe.

Since its launch in 2017, Warner Music Group's Arts Music division has rapidly expanded their Kids & Family content, partnering with Sesame Workshop, Mattel, Fred Rogers Productions for Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Build-A-Bear Workshop, and Cloudco Entertainment for Holly Hobbie.