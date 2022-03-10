Log in
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.

Warner Music : Chappell Music Renews Publishing Deal with Nashville's Top Songstress Nicolle Galyon, Alongside Influence Media and Songs & Daughters Publishing

03/10/2022 | 12:14pm EST
Warner Chappell Music (WCM) has renewed its global publishing deal with chart-topping songwriter Nicolle Galyon in partnership with Influence Media and Songs & Daughters Publishing. Galyon has been with WCM for 15 years as her career has continued to build critical acclaim and commercial success. In the last two years alone, the hitmaker's songs have amassed more than two billion streams with hit singles such as "I Quit Drinking" by Kelsea Ballerini and LANY, "Minimum Wage" by Blake Shelton, "Gone" by Dierks Bentley and "half of my hometown" by Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney. Galyon's success earned her the No. 1 spot on the Billboard's Country Songwriters chart in June 2021, and a recent nomination for Songwriter of the Year at Monday's 2022 ACM Awards. This week, Galyon sits atop the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts with Ballerini's "half of my hometown" ft. Kenny Chesney, marking her eighth career No. 1.

"It's so exciting to look to the future with a new team that I also have an incredible history with," shares Galyon. "I'm lucky to have 15 years of my journey under my belt with Warner Chappell, while Influence is bringing a whole new progressive space and energy to my copyrights. As a songwriter & publisher, it feels monumental to get to partner with companies that push me forward and have also felt like home since day one."

"Nicolle's songs have always made us feel emotions that we all can relate to. Well before her first hit, it was clear that her writing style was distinct as she so naturally wrapped her lyrics around melodies," says Ben Vaughn, President & CEO, WCM Nashville. "She only continues to perfect her craft and create timeless songs. As a trailblazing businesswoman, dedicated co-writer, loyal friend, sister, daughter, mother, and supporter of talent, she understands the creative process and we are proud to be her partner."

"Nicolle is a powerhouse multi-hyphenate who is a force behind some of our most beloved modern country hits. We are so proud to support Nicolle through our phenomenal partnership with Ben Vaughn, BJ Hill, and Warner Chappell and look forward to the next phase of this journey," said Influence Founder and Co-Managing Partner Lylette Pizarro.

Trailblazing singer/songwriter Nicolle Galyon has been recognized by the Recording Academy, CMA, ACM, NSAI, and many more. Galyon was named BMI Songwriter of the Year in 2019 and was tapped for Rolling Stone's Future 25 class in 2020. Galyon has spent the last decade earning top-tier writing credits with artists across formats, crafting hits like Camila Cabello's RIAA-certified Platinum record "Consequences," the RIAA-certified Platinum single "Automatic" by Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban's RIAA-certified Platinum single "We Were Us," and the RIAA-certified 7x multi-Platinum hit "Tequila" by Dan + Shay. In 2019, Galyon expanded her footprint in the industry with the founding of her own record label and publishing house, Song & Daughters, dedicated to providing a platform for women to tell honest stories about real life. Throughout her career, Galyon has also collaborated with a long list of country music icons, such as Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, and Dierks Bentley, among others.

As previously announced, Influence Media Partners has struck an alliance in partnership with funds and accounts managed by BlackRock Alternative Investors and Warner Music Group to create a music rights platform that will invest in and manage premier compositions from some of music's most influential creators with a focus on female artists and songwriters and an emphasis on diversity.

Disclaimer

Warner Music Group Corporation published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 17:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 966 M - -
Net income 2022 511 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,3x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 17 215 M 17 215 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
EV / Sales 2023 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 22,2%
Technical analysis trends WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 33,44 $
Average target price 45,06 $
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen F. Cooper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Joshua Levin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Ralph Munsen Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Mathias Döpfner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-22.56%17 215
BOLLORÉ SE-10.65%14 281
VIVENDI SE-5.34%13 079
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-23.67%7 033
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.14.90%4 232
SHANGHAI ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD.-17.35%4 156