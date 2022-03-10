Warner Music : Chappell Music Renews Publishing Deal with Nashville's Top Songstress Nicolle Galyon, Alongside Influence Media and Songs & Daughters Publishing

Warner Chappell Music (WCM) has renewed its global publishing deal with chart-topping songwriter Nicolle Galyon in partnership with Influence Media and Songs & Daughters Publishing. Galyon has been with WCM for 15 years as her career has continued to build critical acclaim and commercial success. In the last two years alone, the hitmaker's songs have amassed more than two billion streams with hit singles such as "I Quit Drinking" by Kelsea Ballerini and LANY, "Minimum Wage" by Blake Shelton, "Gone" by Dierks Bentley and "half of my hometown" by Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney. Galyon's success earned her the No. 1 spot on the Billboard's Country Songwriters chart in June 2021, and a recent nomination for Songwriter of the Year at Monday's 2022 ACM Awards. This week, Galyon sits atop the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts with Ballerini's "half of my hometown" ft. Kenny Chesney, marking her eighth career No. 1.

"It's so exciting to look to the future with a new team that I also have an incredible history with," shares Galyon. "I'm lucky to have 15 years of my journey under my belt with Warner Chappell, while Influence is bringing a whole new progressive space and energy to my copyrights. As a songwriter & publisher, it feels monumental to get to partner with companies that push me forward and have also felt like home since day one."

"Nicolle's songs have always made us feel emotions that we all can relate to. Well before her first hit, it was clear that her writing style was distinct as she so naturally wrapped her lyrics around melodies," says Ben Vaughn, President & CEO, WCM Nashville. "She only continues to perfect her craft and create timeless songs. As a trailblazing businesswoman, dedicated co-writer, loyal friend, sister, daughter, mother, and supporter of talent, she understands the creative process and we are proud to be her partner."

"Nicolle is a powerhouse multi-hyphenate who is a force behind some of our most beloved modern country hits. We are so proud to support Nicolle through our phenomenal partnership with Ben Vaughn, BJ Hill, and Warner Chappell and look forward to the next phase of this journey," said Influence Founder and Co-Managing Partner Lylette Pizarro.

Trailblazing singer/songwriter Nicolle Galyon has been recognized by the Recording Academy, CMA, ACM, NSAI, and many more. Galyon was named BMI Songwriter of the Year in 2019 and was tapped for Rolling Stone's Future 25 class in 2020. Galyon has spent the last decade earning top-tier writing credits with artists across formats, crafting hits like Camila Cabello's RIAA-certified Platinum record "Consequences," the RIAA-certified Platinum single "Automatic" by Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban's RIAA-certified Platinum single "We Were Us," and the RIAA-certified 7x multi-Platinum hit "Tequila" by Dan + Shay. In 2019, Galyon expanded her footprint in the industry with the founding of her own record label and publishing house, Song & Daughters, dedicated to providing a platform for women to tell honest stories about real life. Throughout her career, Galyon has also collaborated with a long list of country music icons, such as Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, and Dierks Bentley, among others.

As previously announced, Influence Media Partners has struck an alliance in partnership with funds and accounts managed by BlackRock Alternative Investors and Warner Music Group to create a music rights platform that will invest in and manage premier compositions from some of music's most influential creators with a focus on female artists and songwriters and an emphasis on diversity.