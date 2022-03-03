Warner Music : David Goldsen Named Head of A&R, Australia and Vice President, Creative for Warner Chappell Music

Seasoned Music Exec Will Continue to Work Across U.S. and UK Markets and Support International Talent

Warner Chappell Music (WCM) today announced the promotion of David Goldsen to Head of A&R, Australia and Vice President, Creative. Goldsen will be relocating from New York to WCM's headquarters in Los Angeles, where he'll lead the A&R strategy for Australia while continuing to support the publisher's U.S. and UK efforts. He will report to Guy Moot, WCM's Co-Chair and CEO, as well as work closely with Matthew Capper, Managing Director, WCM Australia in addition to Ryan Press, President, North America and Shani Gonzales, Managing Director, WCM UK.

Moot, along with Warner Chappell's Co-Chair and COO, Carianne Marshall, said: "With music becoming increasingly more global, we're prioritizing our A&R efforts in Australia, which is exploding with incredible talent. David has already built an internationally recognizable roster with acts like Tones and I, Vance Joy, and Cavetown, so his transition into this role is a natural one. His relationships and creative expertise will bring exciting international opportunities to both our current Australian hitmakers and future signings, connecting them with our global roster and beyond."

Goldsen shared: "Australia is home to so many fantastic songwriters and artists, and I'm very grateful to Guy and Carianne for entrusting me with growing such an important market. This is an incredible opportunity to help local songwriters broaden their reach and collaborate with different artists, writers, and producers across borders and genres. I'm equally as excited to continue working closely with Ryan and Shani to introduce our U.S. and international writers to Australia's explosive music scene and exceptional talent."

Capper added: "I'm thrilled to have David on board as our dedicated A&R lead. His expertise will be instrumental in helping us to champion the great music coming out of our region."

Goldsen - who joined Warner Chappell in 2009 - has spent more than a decade helping the company expand its efforts globally and signing songwriters and artists from all around the world. He currently manages a mix of top U.S. and international talent, including Tones and I, Cavetown, Nathaniel Rateliff, Vance Joy, Mitski, Two Feet, and The Knocks. Goldsen played an essential role in bringing Tones and I to Warner Chappell in 2019 and has been helping spearhead songwriting sessions for her follow-up collaborative LP. Throughout his time at Warner Chappell, he's also worked on high-profile sessions for Mitski - including her most recent critically acclaimed 2021 single "The Only Heartbreaker," along with Vance Joy and others. Goldsen was promoted to Director, A&R, prior to taking on the role of Senior Director, A&R, in 2016.