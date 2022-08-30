Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Warner Music Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMG   US9345502036

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.

(WMG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:06 2022-08-30 am EDT
27.09 USD   -0.50%
10:40aWARNER MUSIC : Elektra Entertainment Makes Pair Of Marketing Promotions
PU
08/23WARNER MUSIC : Sean Stevens Named VP, A&R and Head of Research & Analytics For Warner Records
PU
08/23WARNER MUSIC : HipHopDX Asia Launches 'The Regionals' - The First-Ever Pan-Asia Cypher Series
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Warner Music : Elektra Entertainment Makes Pair Of Marketing Promotions

08/30/2022 | 10:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Elektra Entertainment today announced two key promotions within the label group's marketing department - Katie Robinson has been named Senior Vice President while Adam Ruehmer has been upped to Senior Director and Head of Digital Marketing, effective immediately. Based in Los Angeles, Robinson and Ruehmer will both report to Elektra Co-Presidents Mike Easterlin and Gregg Nadel.

Since joining Elektra in 2019, Robinson has overseen campaigns for the label group's wide-ranging artist roster including Twenty One Pilots, Avril Lavigne, Maisie Peters, jxdn, A Day To Remember, Alec Benjamin, Fitz and The Tantrums, and Flor. Ruehmer first came to Elektra in 2021 after a seven-year stint with sister label Warner Records, and since has led digital campaigns for Brandi Carlile, Alec Benjamin, Avril Lavigne, Twenty One Pilots, Gojira, and more.

In making the announcement, Elektra Co-Presidents Mike Easterlin and Gregg Nadel said, "Over the past three years Elektra and our artists have greatly benefited from Katie's expert approach to marketing. From start to finish she treats each campaign with an unrivaled level of passion and care, bringing artists closer to their fans in authentic and innovative ways. Adam is undoubtedly one of our rising stars - he's deeply embedded in culture and will continue to experiment in the digital space to deliver strategies that move the needle. We're pleased for both Katie and Adam on these well-deserved new posts."

Robinson said: "Marketing is an integral piece of the artist development process, and it's been a privilege to play a part in the success of so many of our talented acts. Mike and Gregg have built a collaborative, creative team at Elektra and I'm grateful to continue to work together as we champion our incredible artists and their music."

Ruehmer added: "Joining the Elektra team has led me to some of the most memorable and fulfilling moments of my career. There's so much more I'm looking forward to achieving for our artists and I'm thankful to Mike and Gregg for trusting me to spearhead our efforts in the digital space."

Katie Robinson joined Elektra Entertainment in 2019 as Vice President, Marketing. The appointment marked her return to the Warner Music family, having worked with the Atlantic and Fueled By Ramen rosters from 2006 to 2013, rising to Senior Director of Marketing. Prior to Elektra, she was Global Head of Marketing at Red Bull Records where she built and led the label's marketing, digital, and e-commerce team. Before that, Robinson spent three years at Interscope, where she oversaw marketing for The 1975, Madonna, and others. Beginning her career at Atlantic/Fueled By Ramen, she helped launch and build the multi-platinum careers of Bruno Mars, Paramore, Twenty One Pilots, Panic! At The Disco, fun., and others.

Adam Ruehmer was named Director of Digital Marketing at Elektra Entertainment in 2021 after spending over seven years at Warner Records where he worked on digital strategy for Linkin Park, Michael Bublé, Disturbed, My Chemical Romance, Mastodon, and more. His work on the interactive site for the 20th anniversary of Linkin Park's Hyrbid Theory earned a Webby nomination. Ruehmer started his career with Linkin Park, running digital marketing as well as on site fan activations and social content while the band was touring.

Disclaimer

Warner Music Group Corporation published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 14:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
10:40aWARNER MUSIC : Elektra Entertainment Makes Pair Of Marketing Promotions
PU
08/23WARNER MUSIC : Sean Stevens Named VP, A&R and Head of Research & Analytics For Warner Reco..
PU
08/23WARNER MUSIC : HipHopDX Asia Launches 'The Regionals' - The First-Ever Pan-Asia Cypher Ser..
PU
08/16WARNER MUSIC : Recorded Music and Lee Daniels Music Announce Joint Venture
PU
08/12Citigroup Adjusts Warner Music Group Price Target to $30 From $27, Maintains Neutral Ra..
MT
08/12Warner Music Group Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.16/Share From $0.15; Payable Sept. 1..
MT
08/12WARNER MUSIC : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
08/12WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/12Warner Music Group Corp. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
08/12Warner Music Group Corp. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 883 M - -
Net income 2022 476 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,5x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 14 014 M 14 014 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
EV / Sales 2023 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
Warner Music Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 27,22 $
Average target price 33,67 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen F. Cooper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Joshua Levin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Ralph Munsen Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Mathias Döpfner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-36.96%14 014
BOLLORÉ SE-3.66%13 884
VIVENDI SE-24.14%9 184
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-34.16%6 566
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.36.52%5 011
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-27.32%3 954