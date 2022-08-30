Warner Music : Elektra Entertainment Makes Pair Of Marketing Promotions

Elektra Entertainment today announced two key promotions within the label group's marketing department - Katie Robinson has been named Senior Vice President while Adam Ruehmer has been upped to Senior Director and Head of Digital Marketing, effective immediately. Based in Los Angeles, Robinson and Ruehmer will both report to Elektra Co-Presidents Mike Easterlin and Gregg Nadel.

Since joining Elektra in 2019, Robinson has overseen campaigns for the label group's wide-ranging artist roster including Twenty One Pilots, Avril Lavigne, Maisie Peters, jxdn, A Day To Remember, Alec Benjamin, Fitz and The Tantrums, and Flor. Ruehmer first came to Elektra in 2021 after a seven-year stint with sister label Warner Records, and since has led digital campaigns for Brandi Carlile, Alec Benjamin, Avril Lavigne, Twenty One Pilots, Gojira, and more.

In making the announcement, Elektra Co-Presidents Mike Easterlin and Gregg Nadel said, "Over the past three years Elektra and our artists have greatly benefited from Katie's expert approach to marketing. From start to finish she treats each campaign with an unrivaled level of passion and care, bringing artists closer to their fans in authentic and innovative ways. Adam is undoubtedly one of our rising stars - he's deeply embedded in culture and will continue to experiment in the digital space to deliver strategies that move the needle. We're pleased for both Katie and Adam on these well-deserved new posts."

Robinson said: "Marketing is an integral piece of the artist development process, and it's been a privilege to play a part in the success of so many of our talented acts. Mike and Gregg have built a collaborative, creative team at Elektra and I'm grateful to continue to work together as we champion our incredible artists and their music."

Ruehmer added: "Joining the Elektra team has led me to some of the most memorable and fulfilling moments of my career. There's so much more I'm looking forward to achieving for our artists and I'm thankful to Mike and Gregg for trusting me to spearhead our efforts in the digital space."

Katie Robinson joined Elektra Entertainment in 2019 as Vice President, Marketing. The appointment marked her return to the Warner Music family, having worked with the Atlantic and Fueled By Ramen rosters from 2006 to 2013, rising to Senior Director of Marketing. Prior to Elektra, she was Global Head of Marketing at Red Bull Records where she built and led the label's marketing, digital, and e-commerce team. Before that, Robinson spent three years at Interscope, where she oversaw marketing for The 1975, Madonna, and others. Beginning her career at Atlantic/Fueled By Ramen, she helped launch and build the multi-platinum careers of Bruno Mars, Paramore, Twenty One Pilots, Panic! At The Disco, fun., and others.

Adam Ruehmer was named Director of Digital Marketing at Elektra Entertainment in 2021 after spending over seven years at Warner Records where he worked on digital strategy for Linkin Park, Michael Bublé, Disturbed, My Chemical Romance, Mastodon, and more. His work on the interactive site for the 20th anniversary of Linkin Park's Hyrbid Theory earned a Webby nomination. Ruehmer started his career with Linkin Park, running digital marketing as well as on site fan activations and social content while the band was touring.