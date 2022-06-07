Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Warner Music Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMG   US9345502036

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.

(WMG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/07 01:53:26 pm EDT
28.64 USD   -0.05%
01:19pWarner Music Group Corp. to Participate in Credit Suisse Communications Conference
GL
06/03Guggenheim Adjusts Price Target on Warner Music Group to $34 From $30, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
06/02WARNER MUSIC : Nashville Announces Leadership Transition
PU
Summary 
Summary

Warner Music Group Corp. to Participate in Credit Suisse Communications Conference

06/07/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warner Music Group Corp. (“Warner Music Group” or “WMG”) announced today that Eric Levin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Communications Conference on Tuesday, June 14th, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the session will be available to the general public through a link on the Investor Relations homepage of Warner Music Group’s website (https://investors.wmg.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events). A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Past Events section of Warner Music Group’s Investor Relations homepage.

About Warner Music Group

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters, and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG’s Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’, Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG’s music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company – as well as next gen artist services division WMX, which includes consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; UPROXX, the youth culture destination; and HipHopDX, the hip-hop music news site. In addition, WMG counts storytelling powerhouse Warner Music Entertainment and social media content creator IMGN among its many brands.

Media Contact:
James Steven
James.Steven@wmg.com

Investor Contact:
Kareem Chin
Kareem.Chin@wmg.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 919 M - -
Net income 2022 474 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 329 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,0x
Yield 2022 2,07%
Capitalization 14 750 M 14 750 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
EV / Sales 2023 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 22,2%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 28,65 $
Average target price 35,83 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Managers and Directors
Stephen F. Cooper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Joshua Levin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Ralph Munsen Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Mathias Döpfner Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-33.65%14 750
BOLLORÉ SE0.53%15 509
VIVENDI SE-5.26%12 594
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-34.54%6 487
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.35.18%4 948
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD.12.49%4 001