    WMG   US9345502036

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.

(WMG)
03:50:34 2023-03-01 pm EST
31.11 USD   -1.44%
02:47pWarner Music Group Corp. to Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
GL
02/28Transcript : Warner Music Group Corp. Presents at 31st Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference, Feb-28-2023 10:30 AM
CI
02/24Financials Flat on Economic Growth Concerns -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Warner Music Group Corp. to Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

03/01/2023 | 02:47pm EST
NEW YORK, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warner Music Group Corp. (“Warner Music Group” or “WMG”) announced today that Robert Kyncl, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 8th, at 2:40pm PT.

A live webcast of the session will be available to the general public through a link on the Investor Relations homepage of Warner Music Group’s website (https://investors.wmg.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events). A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Past Events section of Warner Music Group’s Investor Relations homepage.

About Warner Music Group

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters, and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG’s Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’, Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG’s music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company – as well as next gen artist services division WMX, which includes consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; UPROXX, the youth culture destination; and HipHopDX, the hip-hop music news site. In addition, WMG counts storytelling powerhouse Warner Music Entertainment and social media content creator IMGN among its many brands.

Media Contact:
James Steven
(212) 275-2213
James.Steven@wmg.com

Investor Contact:
Kareem Chin

(212) 275-2334
Kareem.Chin@wmg.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 993 M - -
Net income 2023 452 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 134 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,9x
Yield 2023 1,97%
Capitalization 16 283 M 16 283 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,24x
EV / Sales 2024 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 22,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 31,56 $
Average target price 37,25 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Kyncl Chief Executive Officer
Stephen F. Cooper President & Director
Eric Joshua Levin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Timothy Matusch Executive Vice President-Strategy & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-9.88%16 283
BOLLORÉ SE1.34%16 482
VIVENDI SE9.36%10 319
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-1.02%6 457
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.22.59%6 253
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD.2.71%4 097