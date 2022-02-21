Warner Music : Gülce Özyeşilpinar Promoted into Expanded Role as General Manager, Warner Music Turkey and VP, Marketing, Eastern Mediterranean

Gülce Özyeşilpınar has been promoted into an expanded role, combining her existing responsibilities as General Manager of Warner Music Turkey, with the newly created position of VP, Marketing, Eastern Mediterranean.

In her expanded role Özyeşilpınar takes on responsibility for marketing across Cyprus, Greece and Israel. She will continue to be based in Istanbul and report directly to Alfonso Perez-Soto, Warner Music's President of Emerging Markets.

Özyeşilpınar has served as General Manager of Warner Music Turkey since 2020, working to support the domestic and international careers of artists such as Aleyna Tilki. She and Perez-Soto were also instrumental in the deal that was struck with Doğan Music in 2020, which brought superstar Edis Görgülü to the Warner Music roster. Both Tilki and Görgülü are hugely popular on streaming services with 800,000 and 2.3 million monthly listeners respectively on Spotify alone.

She has also been behind huge campaigns for Warner Music's international stars in Turkey, enjoying notable success with artists such as Ckay, Ava Max, Cardi B, David Guetta, Dua Lipa, Ashnikko and Masked Wolf.

Gülce Özyeşilpınar says: "Unifying a new region and taking on new responsibilities across the Eastern Mediterranean is a real privilege and full of opportunity. These countries have unique voices and potential, there's so much untapped talent to be discovered across our Emerging Markets network and this elevated role will enable me to take on this new challenge. We are proud to turn our Istanbul office to a headquarter of this region with unique legacy, we'll take this opportunity empower our artists and grow the market."

Alfonso Perez-Soto adds: "It's with great pleasure that we can announce this well-deserved promotion for Gülce, she's done a first-class job in breaking both our international artists locally and local acts internationally. In her expanded role, she'll be utilising her marketing expertise to unify our marketing strategies and provide scale and integration in these untapped markets. I can't wait to see what she achieves across our new Eastern Mediterranean network."

Özyeşilpınar started out in the music industry back in 2010, where she worked as a Product Assistant for local independent label Pasaj Music. After this kick-off she continued her journey as Digital Marketing Manager for Sony Music. Following her work at Sony, she built a new age music marketing agency Witch Brew Works, where she lead a team to create and roll out music marketing and digital account management services for international labels and artists.