WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.

(WMG)
Warner Music : Jorge Drexler signs with Warner Chappell Spain

02/12/2021 | 10:27am EST
Legendary singer-songwriter Jorge Drexler has signed a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music Spain. The five-time Latin Grammy winner has released thirteen studio albums in his own name and written for other high-profile international artists including Rosario, Shakira and most recently has co-written with C Tangana.

Drexler is also the first Uruguayan to win an Academy Award, with 'Al Otro Lado Del Rio', which he wrote for the 2005 movie The Motorcycle Diaries, being named Best Original Song.
Jorge Drexler says: 'I'm delighted to be back with Warner Chappell Music. We've worked successfully together in the past and I know that Santi and the team will be great partners for the next stage of my career. I can't wait to share my new music with the world and hope that it'll be possible to go out on the road again soon.'

Santiago Menendez-Pidal, Managing Director of Warner Chappell Music Spain, says: 'Jorge is an absolute legend with an army of fans across Spain, Latin America and well beyond. He is also the go-to partner for some of the biggest Latin artists in the world. I'm so excited to be working with him and know that his upcoming album is going to make a huge impact.'

Jorge Drexler was born in Uruguay in 1964 and was musical from a young age, learning to play the piano when he was five. He went on to study music and released two albums in Uruguay in the early 1990s. He caught the attention of Spanish songwriter Joaquin Sabina, who invited him to Madrid to collaborate with a wide range of leading artists.

A permanent move to Spain followed and Drexler went on to write and perform on a string of hit studio albums including Llueve (1997), Frontera (1999), Sea (2001), Eco (2004), 12 Segundos de Oscuridad (2006), Amar la Trama (2010), Bailar En La Cueva (2014) and Salvavidas de Hielo (2017).

He has also collaborated with other artists, notably writing 'Waka Waka', 'She Wolf' and 'Did It Again' for Shakira, as well working with Carlinhos Brown, Joaquín Sabina, Ketama, Kevin Johansen, Marlango, Pedro Guerra and Rosario. Most recently, he has collaborated with Latin Grammy winners Caetano Veloso, Julieta Venegas, Mon Laferte and Natalia Lafourcade among others.

Drexler plays extensive global tours, performing more than 150 shows in 24 different countries - mostly in Latin America, North America and Europe - for his last album in 2017.
He was signed to Sony Music US Latin in 2019 and is set to release his keenly awaited fourteenth studio album this year.

Disclaimer

Warner Music Group Corporation published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 15:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
