Warner Music : Latina & Warner Records Ink Global Agreement with Musical Phenomenon Myke Towers

Warner Latina and Warner Records today announced the signing of an exclusive distribution deal with Puerto Rican musical phenomenon, Myke Towers, and his independent label, Whiteworld Music. The agreement will bring the multi-platinum star's music to the global stage, adding Warner's combined international and domestic A&R and marketing firepower to the growth and development of his burgeoning career.

Iñigo Zabala, President of Warner Music Latin America & Iberia, said: 'We're very proud to welcome Myke Towers to the Warner Music family. We've been following his career closely, as his music has evolved and his audience has exploded. He's become a powerful and influential voice in the Latin Urban community, and his top-charting track record is just a glimpse of the range of Myke's extraordinary talent. We're looking forward to joining him on what is sure to be a long and exciting musical journey.'

Max Lousada, Global CEO of Recorded Music, Warner Music Group added: 'Myke is a distinctive songwriter, powerful performer, and incredible artist. He's not only an exploding Latin superstar, but he's at the forefront of a new generation of global talent that's transcending languages, crossing boundaries, and disrupting genres. His possibilities are limitless, and we're very happy he chose Warner Music as his partner to amplify his vision in bold, impactful, and original ways around the world.'

Warner Records Co-Chairman & CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck and Co-Chairman & COO Tom Corson noted: 'As the global embrace of Latin music continues to grow exponentially, Myke's enormous crossover potential is undeniable. He's a charismatic presence making compelling music with universal appeal. The whole Warner team can't wait to take Myke to a whole new audience.'

Myke Towers said: 'I'm happy to work with the global Warner family, who not only understands what I'm doing creatively, but can further expand my music's reach to other levels and work hand in hand with my team at Whiteworld Music. I'm looking forward to doing great things and continuing to do what I love, making music.'

Towers' management and Whiteworld Music founders Orlando Cepeda and Jose Reyes added: 'We knew three years ago, when we signed this monster of an artist that is Myke Towers, that there was no looking back. We worked hard, and now it's time for a new chapter for this superstar with this partnership with the teams at Warner.'

In his short career, Myke Towers has quickly become one of the most dynamic and socially relevant artists, songwriters, and performers on the Latin Urban scene. His charismatic presence, captivating voice, and impressive lyrics have earned him millions of fans, both through his solo releases and collaborations with the likes of Farruko, Anitta, Cardi B, Maluma, Ozuna, Zion & Lennox, Natti Natasha, Anuel AA, Becky G, Bad Bunny, Wisin, Piso 21, Sech, Yandel, and Arcangel, among others.

In 2020, Towers' RIAA triple-platinum album, Easy Money Baby, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums charts, accumulating billions of streams. He has also received RIAA certifications for 'La Playa' (5x Platinum), 'Diosa' (3x Platinum), 'La Playa Remix' (1x Platinum), 'Si Se Da' (9x Platinum), 'Si Se Da Remix' (7x Platinum), and 'Girl' (3x Platinum), among others.

Towers' social media reach currently exceeds 30M monthly listeners on Spotify, 6.9M YouTube subscribers, and over 6.8M Instagram followers. He has more tracks (six) on the Spotify Global Top 200 chart than any other Latin act, while holding the No. 1 place in 12 countries on YouTube and six countries on Spotify. Towers currently has 37 songs actively charting around the world and across all platforms.