Warner Music : Launches EH Brasil

Warner Music has launched a new label called EH Brasil. It is focused on the country's Northeast region, which has a population of almost 60 million and is home to Piseiro, a genre of music which combines electronic keyboards with vocal harmonisation, often played through a loud speaker known as a paredão.

Piseiro has also helped shape a Brega funk-influenced style known as pisadinha (small step), which has started to gain in popularity over the last few years. Other mixes of beats and rhythms that have proved popular in the region are bregadeira and vaquejada.

Sérgio Affonso Fernandes, President of Warner Music Brazil, says: "Brazil's Northeast region is the birthplace of unparalleled talent and it deserves special attention from scouts, entrepreneurs and record labels. With that in mind, we've created the new EH Brasil label to discover and support artists from these very special genres who have the potential to become stars across the country and beyond."

The new label will be headed by its Directors Samuel Pedro and Vinicius Lamournier Lopes De Araujo, who are both experts in music from the region. They are collaborating with a successful trio of producers called Mad Dogz to get the new label off the ground.

Mad Dogz have a strong track record in working with artists from the Northeast. They helped Mari Fernandez record the hit 'Ficante Fiel', which went Double Platinum, with 33 million streams and 15 million views on YouTube. They also recorded 'Sem Querer Querendo' with Marcinho Sensação, a track which has generated nine million streams to date, and 'Love Love + Eu' with Felipe Amorim.

The EH Brasil team has struck gold with its first signing Samarony O Vaqueiro, whose song 'Linda Charmosa' is currently climbing the Brazilian charts, having generated more than 4.5 million streams and 1.6 million YouTube views to date.