    WMG   US9345502036

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.

(WMG)
  Report
Warner Music : Launches EH Brasil

01/24/2022 | 05:14am EST
Warner Music has launched a new label called EH Brasil. It is focused on the country's Northeast region, which has a population of almost 60 million and is home to Piseiro, a genre of music which combines electronic keyboards with vocal harmonisation, often played through a loud speaker known as a paredão.

Piseiro has also helped shape a Brega funk-influenced style known as pisadinha (small step), which has started to gain in popularity over the last few years. Other mixes of beats and rhythms that have proved popular in the region are bregadeira and vaquejada.

Sérgio Affonso Fernandes, President of Warner Music Brazil, says: "Brazil's Northeast region is the birthplace of unparalleled talent and it deserves special attention from scouts, entrepreneurs and record labels. With that in mind, we've created the new EH Brasil label to discover and support artists from these very special genres who have the potential to become stars across the country and beyond."

The new label will be headed by its Directors Samuel Pedro and Vinicius Lamournier Lopes De Araujo, who are both experts in music from the region. They are collaborating with a successful trio of producers called Mad Dogz to get the new label off the ground.

Mad Dogz have a strong track record in working with artists from the Northeast. They helped Mari Fernandez record the hit 'Ficante Fiel', which went Double Platinum, with 33 million streams and 15 million views on YouTube. They also recorded 'Sem Querer Querendo' with Marcinho Sensação, a track which has generated nine million streams to date, and 'Love Love + Eu' with Felipe Amorim.

The EH Brasil team has struck gold with its first signing Samarony O Vaqueiro, whose song 'Linda Charmosa' is currently climbing the Brazilian charts, having generated more than 4.5 million streams and 1.6 million YouTube views to date.

Disclaimer

Warner Music Group Corporation published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 10:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 887 M - -
Net income 2022 515 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 801 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,0x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 20 155 M 20 155 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
EV / Sales 2023 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
Warner Music Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 39,15 $
Average target price 47,18 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen F. Cooper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis Dickler Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Controller
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Ralph Munsen Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Mathias Döpfner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-9.33%20 155
BOLLORÉ SE-2.20%16 002
VIVENDI SE-2.90%13 734
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-14.88%7 844
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-12.30%5 216
SHANGHAI ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.86%4 869