  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Warner Music Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMG   US9345502036

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.

(WMG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:31 2022-09-07 am EDT
26.59 USD   -0.78%
09:20aWARNER MUSIC : Lauren Spencer Smith Signs First Publishing Deal with Warner Chappell Music
PU
08:10aWARNER MUSIC : and ADA Latin Exclusively Sign the Group Efecto Elegante
PU
09/06Warner Music Group Corp. to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Warner Music : Lauren Spencer Smith Signs First Publishing Deal with Warner Chappell Music

09/07/2022 | 09:20am EDT
Warner Chappell Music (WCM) has signed a global publishing deal with pop sensation Lauren Spencer Smith. At 18 years old, the singer-songwriter has already amassed a following of 3.6 million on TikTok and captured fans around the world with her breakout No. 1 hit "Fingers Crossed" and trending single "Flowers." She dropped her newest song, "Narcissist" in July, which she performed live for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 8th.

Lauren Spencer Smith shared: "I'm so grateful to begin this new chapter of my songwriting journey with Warner Chappell and to join their amazing roster of clients. Since I first met with Guy Moot, Rich Christina and Katy Wolaver, they understood my artistic vision, appreciated my artistry and most importantly felt like family."

Warner Chappell Music SVP, A&R, Katy Wolaver, said: "Lauren is well on her way to becoming the voice of her generation. Her music is filled with relatable and unfiltered lyrics as well as stunning vocals, and she has this natural star power that all of us at Warner Chappell believe in."

Warner Chappell Music SVP, A&R and Venture Partners, Rich Christina, noted: "Lauren is one of the most extraordinary young singer-songwriters in pop music today. She's a one-of-a-kind talent with a long bright future ahead. We couldn't be more excited to welcome her into the Warner Chappell family."

Warner Music Group Corporation published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2022 13:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
