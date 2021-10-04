Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Warner Music Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMG   US9345502036

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.

(WMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Warner Music : Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)

10/04/2021 | 08:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On September 27, 2021, the Compensation Committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors of Warner Music Group Corp. (the "Company") approved an amendment to the Second Amended and Restated Warner Music Group Corp. Senior Management Free Cash Flow Plan (the "Plan"). The amendment (the "Amendment") allows Max Lousada, Chief Executive Officer of Warner Recorded Music, to redeem up to 550,000 of his vested Matching Equity Units (as defined in the Plan) on or about September 27, 2021, in exchange for shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock. Prior to the Amendment, these Matching Equity Units would have become eligible for redemption in December 2024. Corresponding changes were made to the limited liability company agreement of WMG Management Holdings LLC (the "LLC Agreement"), which, together with the Plan, governs equity awards granted in connection with the Plan.

These descriptions of the Amendment, the Plan and the LLC Agreement do not purport to be complete and are subject to, and are qualified in their entirety by, the complete text of the Amendment, the Plan and the LLC Agreement. Copies of the Plan and the LLC Agreement were filed with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended September 30, 2020 as filed with the SEC. A copy of the Amendment will be filed as exhibit to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended September 30, 2021.

Disclaimer

Warner Music Group Corporation published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 12:05:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
08:09aWARNER MUSIC : Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)
PU
06:03aWARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01Gamasutra-Eek! Games and Epik Partner to Launch House Party's First NFT Art Digital Col..
AQ
09/28NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
09/27WARNER MUSIC : Twitch Collaborate Over Rollout of Recording Artist Channels, Standalone Mu..
MT
09/27WARNER MUSIC : and Twitch Announce First-Of-Its Kind Partnership
PU
09/27LICKD announced that it has received £5.1 million in funding from Warner Music Group Co..
CI
09/24WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/24Supersocial, Inc. announced that it has received $5.2 million in funding from a group o..
CI
09/23WARNER MUSIC : Steve Carless to Join Warner Records as President, A&R
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 238 M - -
Net income 2021 362 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 644 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,9x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 22 978 M 22 978 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,89x
EV / Sales 2022 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 18,4%
Chart WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
Warner Music Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 44,67 $
Average target price 41,31 $
Spread / Average Target -7,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen F. Cooper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Joshua Levin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Ralph Munsen Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Mathias Döpfner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.17.58%22 978
BOLLORÉ SE46.95%16 894
VIVENDI SE-58.79%13 054
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-8.68%8 993
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD.156.98%7 656
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-17.81%4 514