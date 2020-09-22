Warner Music : Mark Fry Named President, Warner Music Nordics

Leader of Finland's No. 1 Music Company Takes on Key Regional Role

Three-decade Industry Veteran Jonas Siljemark Announces Retirement

Highly regarded music industry leader Mark Fry has been promoted to President of Warner Music Nordics. He will be based in Stockholm and report to Stu Bergen, Warner Music's CEO, International, and Global Commercial Services. Fry was most recently Vice President of Warner Music Nordics, as well as Managing Director of Warner Music Finland, the No. 1 music company in the country.

At the same time, it was announced that three-decade music business veteran Jonas Siljemark will be retiring after 18 years at the helm of Warner Music Nordics, where he spearheaded the company's transformation during the streaming era. Siljemark will leave the company at the end of the year, working alongside Fry to ensure a smooth leadership transition. An announcement about Fry's successor in Finland will be made shortly.

Stu Bergen said: 'Mark was the clear and obvious choice to take over this important role. Under his expert leadership, Warner Finland has reigned as the No. 1 music company in the country. Mark's a trailblazer by nature, and he's as committed to raising up the next generation of executives as he is to the development of new superstars. With him at the helm, working with our talented teams across the Nordics, we're positioned to grow our reputation as a beacon of innovation and artistry.

On behalf of everyone at Warner, I'd like to thank Jonas for his many years of outstanding service to our artists, our company and our business. A passionate music fan, transformational exec, and inspiring leader, Jonas has helped us thrive at the fast-moving intersection of creativity and technology. A warm and gracious human being, he's also a valued colleague and great friend to people all over our industry.'

Mark Fry noted: 'I'm honoured to be succeeding Jonas, whose contributions to the growth of the music business in the Nordics are unparalleled. Our region and our company are leading the industry's streaming transformation, and we'll continue to make bold, inventive moves to make our stars and their music impossible to ignore. I look forward to collaborating even more closely with our global leadership team and my colleagues across this dynamic region. We've all the ingredients for strong, sustained success - an amazing team, brilliant artists, and a growing universe of opportunity.'

Jonas Siljemark concluded: 'After nearly two decades with Warner Music, it's time for a change. I want to express my deep gratitude to our magnificent artists and my phenomenal team across the Nordics for their wonderful support over the years. I also want to thank Stu and the rest of the leadership at WMG for encouraging me to stay true to my entrepreneurial spirit by growing our business through innovative artist signings and M&As, and being at the forefront of the digital revolution.

'I know that the Nordic region will be in great hands with my partner Mark Fry. We had a great ride together, and I'm sure the pace will continue to increase under his expert guidance. Meanwhile, I'll be expanding my activities as an angel investor, supporting start-ups and entrepreneurs, while also caring for our newly built beach lodge in Zante, Greece.'

Mark Fry began his career at Warner Music Finland in 1997, rising through the ranks to become Head of Promotion. He left Warner in 2001 to found Miidia, a digital rights management company, and subsequently joined Sony Music Finland as Marketing Director in 2004. Fry returned to Warner Music Finland in 2008, when he was appointed Marketing Director. He took on additional responsibility for marketing campaigns across the Nordics in 2012, and became Managing Director of Warner Music Finland in 2017. Last year, Fry added Vice President of Warner Music Nordics to his portfolio.

Fry has driven top-charting success for Warner Music Finland and its artists, cementing the company's position as the biggest music company in the country. Warner campaigns have led to a string of hits for local artists including ALMA, Antti Tuisku, Ellinoora, JVG, Kaija Koo, and Sanni. In 2019, Fry was instrumental in Warner Music's acquisition of Monsp Records, the rap and hip-hop specialist and one of Finland's largest independent labels.