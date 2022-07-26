Log in
    WMG   US9345502036

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.

(WMG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:54 2022-07-26 am EDT
27.82 USD   -1.28%
11:29aWARNER MUSIC : Miles Gersh Named VP, A&R for Warner Records
PU
07:46aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Warner Music Group to $35 From $42, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/25Morgan Stanley Lowers Warner Music Group's Price Target to $34 From $37, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Warner Music : Miles Gersh Named VP, A&R for Warner Records

07/26/2022 | 11:29am EDT
Miles Gersh has been promoted to Vice President, A&R for Warner Records. Based at the label's Los Angeles headquarters, Gersh reports to Co-Chairman and CEO, Aaron Bay-Schuck.

Since joining Warner Records in 2019, Gersh has discovered, championed, and developed budding superstars such as Zach Bryan and CJ. CJ had a global hit with "Whoopty" and Zach Bryan recently dropped a new nine-track EP, Summertime Blues, following on the heels of the breakthrough No. 1 success of his debut Warner Records album, American Heartbreak.

"Miles has only been in the business for four years, and he's quickly become one of its newest A&R stars," said Bay-Schuck. "He's already delivered big for our Warner Records family, and I know there's plenty more to come in the years ahead. I'm excited to announce this well-deserved promotion."

"Working with the incredible talent and team at Warner Records has been a dream come true," added Gersh. "A huge thank you to Aaron for his amazing support and for giving me this wonderful opportunity. I'm looking forward to what's next."

Gersh was most recently Director, A&R for Warner Records. He got his start in the music industry in 2018 at Doug Morris's 12Tone Music. He has also served as Operations Manager for LA-based clothing brand Shadow Hill USA. Gersh holds a Bachelor's degree in Entrepreneurial Studies from Syracuse University.

Disclaimer

Warner Music Group Corporation published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 15:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
