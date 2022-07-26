Warner Music : Miles Gersh Named VP, A&R for Warner Records

Miles Gersh has been promoted to Vice President, A&R for Warner Records. Based at the label's Los Angeles headquarters, Gersh reports to Co-Chairman and CEO, Aaron Bay-Schuck.

Since joining Warner Records in 2019, Gersh has discovered, championed, and developed budding superstars such as Zach Bryan and CJ. CJ had a global hit with "Whoopty" and Zach Bryan recently dropped a new nine-track EP, Summertime Blues, following on the heels of the breakthrough No. 1 success of his debut Warner Records album, American Heartbreak.

"Miles has only been in the business for four years, and he's quickly become one of its newest A&R stars," said Bay-Schuck. "He's already delivered big for our Warner Records family, and I know there's plenty more to come in the years ahead. I'm excited to announce this well-deserved promotion."

"Working with the incredible talent and team at Warner Records has been a dream come true," added Gersh. "A huge thank you to Aaron for his amazing support and for giving me this wonderful opportunity. I'm looking forward to what's next."

Gersh was most recently Director, A&R for Warner Records. He got his start in the music industry in 2018 at Doug Morris's 12Tone Music. He has also served as Operations Manager for LA-based clothing brand Shadow Hill USA. Gersh holds a Bachelor's degree in Entrepreneurial Studies from Syracuse University.