Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Warner Music Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMG   US9345502036

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.

(WMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Warner Music : Nashville, Warner Chappell Music Open Newly Renovated Offices on Historic Music Row

03/28/2022 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Following nearly two years of work-from-home, Warner Music Nashville (WMN) and Warner Chappell Music Nashville (WCM) are officially welcoming employees, artists, and songwriters back to newly renovated buildings. The project transformed the longtime 20 and 21 Music Square East headquarters into state-of-the-art facilities, modernizing each space while preserving both companies' legacies.

Together the two buildings span 52,000 square feet of office space on historic Music Row. The Tennessean covered the project launch, which broke ground in March 2021, highlighting that WMN is the only major label to remain on Music Row.

Redevelopment efforts at Warner Music Nashville, housed at 20 Music Square East, included transforming the lobby into a large-scale performance area equipped with a specialized lighting grid and advanced PA system. Still to come is a mural depicting a multicultural chronology of the history of country music through Warner Music Nashville's own label icons, which will greet artists as they prepare to perform on the new stage. Other additions include a fully outfitted, multi-purpose audio and video production studio designed by Michael Cronin. The studio, which will allow for Dolby Atmos mixing and playback, features a tracking room for recording and content capture, multiple isolation booths, and more. The project also modernized three floors of traditional offices by introducing a more open, flexible space.

As visible advocates for environmentalism within the music industry, the Warner Music Nashville team ensured that the renovation would utilize sustainable materials. All the new carpet is Cradle to Cradle certified (read more HERE) and all countertops GreenGuard certified (read more HERE). The design team upgraded all light fixtures to LED and added occupancy sensors to conserve energy. In addition, they used low-VOC paint (volatile organic compounds) in order to improve indoor air quality. The building also features five-stream composting and recycling stations, as WMN closes in on its goal of 90% waste diversion.

"Warner Music Nashville artists and employees deserved a label home that could both honor its history and adapt to the modern needs of a creative industry," John Esposito, Chairman & CEO, Warner Music Nashville said. "I am proud that we were able to bring our vision to life in a way that aligned with our environmental values. We now remain part of the legacy that is Music Row in a more sustainable, future-facing building. The remodeled office space provides our amazing team with updated resources and a crucial degree of flexibility."

He adds: "Meanwhile, we are also able to provide a world-class tool set to an emerging generation of creators. The design of the new spaces will allow us to tell each artist's individual story from start to finish - whether it's live-streaming a full-band concert, capturing high-end video content or recording music from demo to master."

Located across the street at 21 Music Square East, Warner Chappell Music underwent an entire gut-renovation. The two-story building includes ten technologically advanced writer's rooms again designed by Michael Cronin with top-end gear and robust acoustics. It also features an indoor stage with a fully stocked bar and an open kitchen, all connected to an outdoor space through a massive garage style door that leads to an additional stage and basketball hoop. For added entertainment, there's a Led Zeppelin pinball machine and WCM-branded pool table thoughtfully layered into the design. A collaborative effort, the team solicited input from songwriters - everything from what a writer would want in a writer room to putting their favorite books on the shelves.

Ben Vaughn, President & CEO, WCM Nashville said: "Today is extremely special, as we now have an office dedicated entirely to team Warner Chappell and the songwriters who drive music forward in Nashville. A process years in the making, we dreamed this space up in collaboration with our writers and with creativity in mind, to design an environment where everyone who walks through our doors feels inspired and at home. We're proud of the space and are excited to continue to deepen our roots on Music Row - the true heart and soul of Music City."

JLL Nashville, along with Turner Construction and Hastings Architecture Associates, supported on the project.

Disclaimer

Warner Music Group Corporation published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 14:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
10:11aWARNER MUSIC : Nashville, Warner Chappell Music Open Newly Renovated Offices on Historic M..
PU
03/25WARNER MUSIC : Anitta Hits Number One on the Spotify Global Chart
PU
03/24WARNER MUSIC : Patrick Moxey Announces New Label Group
PU
03/22WARNER MUSIC : Brigette Boyle Named EVP, Media Operations for Warner Recorded Music
PU
03/21Warner Music Group to Acquire Music Distributor Qanawat Music
MT
03/21WARNER MUSIC : to Acquire Qanawat Music
PU
03/21WARNER MUSIC : Chappell Appoints Peter Rosenthal as EVP, Global Head of Legal and Business..
PU
03/18WARNER MUSIC : Asia to Release Collab by British Artist James Blunt and Chinese Superstar ..
PU
03/17Warner Music Group Appoints Andrea Chan Principal Financial Officer, Principal Accounti..
MT
03/15WARNER MUSIC : Seattle Based Grunge Band Candlebox To Be Featured In New Feature-Length Do..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 972 M - -
Net income 2022 511 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 191 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,8x
Yield 2022 1,53%
Capitalization 19 517 M 19 517 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,80x
EV / Sales 2023 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
Warner Music Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 37,91 $
Average target price 44,59 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen F. Cooper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Joshua Levin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Ralph Munsen Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Mathias Döpfner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-12.20%19 517
BOLLORÉ SE-6.50%14 820
VIVENDI SE0.13%13 675
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-15.56%7 913
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.23.75%4 571
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.21.75%4 064