Warner Music : Partners with Community, the Innovative Text Messaging Platform

Partnership grants artists new ways to make direct connections with fans; marks Community's first deal with a major music company

Warner Music today announced its partnership with Community, the innovative text messaging platform that powers direct relationships and one-on-one conversations at scale, marking Community's first deal with a major music company.

Select Warner Music artists will be given the power to personally text with fans via a 10-digit Community number - keeping them informed of exclusive releases, drops, ticket sales, merch, and more, free of social algorithm interference, spam, and ads. Average open rates through Community are upwards of 95% within the first 3 minutes of receiving a text message with a 59% average click through rate.

Scott Cherkin, SVP, Global Audience Strategy, WEA said: "Community's model helps us cut through the noise and gives us an authentic, personal, and unique way to reach the superfans. The direct line helps our artists get to know their fans better and opens up opportunities for them to plug their priorities - whether it be merch, concert tickets, or a new single - knowing they have an engaged and eager audience on the receiving end. Some artists are already promoting their numbers at shows to really great reception and we're excited to offer Community to even more artists in the Warner Music family."

David Ross, SVP, Growth, Partnerships and Revenue, Community, added: "Our partnership with Warner Music unlocks additional opportunities for artists to drive engaging conversations at scale with their fans. Deeper connections with fans ultimately results in increased sales, greater content consumption, deeper artist affinity and additional opportunities for Warner Music's roster and brands."

Warner Music artists have been early adopters of Community including Warner Records' Ali Gatie who regularly texts with his fans, sending them personal birthday messages and exchanging selfies. Labelmates Junior Varsity have also been steadily building their Community presence through their A F$*KING WEEKEND pop up shows in New York City and Los Angeles, which fans exclusively RSVPed to and got location details for by texting Junior Varsity's Community number.

Warner Music joins a growing list of companies who have joined Community, like PEOPLE Magazine, Williams Sonoma, The Shade Room, Slutty Vegan, and more. For more information on the partnership, please visit Community.com.