Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Warner Music Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMG   US9345502036

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.

(WMG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/04 10:03:49 am
43.525 USD   -2.56%
09:54aWARNER MUSIC : Partners with Community, the Innovative Text Messaging Platform
PU
09:35aINSIDER SELL : Warner Music Group
MT
08:09aWARNER MUSIC : Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Warner Music : Partners with Community, the Innovative Text Messaging Platform

10/04/2021 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Partnership grants artists new ways to make direct connections with fans; marks Community's first deal with a major music company

Warner Music today announced its partnership with Community, the innovative text messaging platform that powers direct relationships and one-on-one conversations at scale, marking Community's first deal with a major music company.

Select Warner Music artists will be given the power to personally text with fans via a 10-digit Community number - keeping them informed of exclusive releases, drops, ticket sales, merch, and more, free of social algorithm interference, spam, and ads. Average open rates through Community are upwards of 95% within the first 3 minutes of receiving a text message with a 59% average click through rate.

Scott Cherkin, SVP, Global Audience Strategy, WEA said: "Community's model helps us cut through the noise and gives us an authentic, personal, and unique way to reach the superfans. The direct line helps our artists get to know their fans better and opens up opportunities for them to plug their priorities - whether it be merch, concert tickets, or a new single - knowing they have an engaged and eager audience on the receiving end. Some artists are already promoting their numbers at shows to really great reception and we're excited to offer Community to even more artists in the Warner Music family."

David Ross, SVP, Growth, Partnerships and Revenue, Community, added: "Our partnership with Warner Music unlocks additional opportunities for artists to drive engaging conversations at scale with their fans. Deeper connections with fans ultimately results in increased sales, greater content consumption, deeper artist affinity and additional opportunities for Warner Music's roster and brands."

Warner Music artists have been early adopters of Community including Warner Records' Ali Gatie who regularly texts with his fans, sending them personal birthday messages and exchanging selfies. Labelmates Junior Varsity have also been steadily building their Community presence through their A F$*KING WEEKEND pop up shows in New York City and Los Angeles, which fans exclusively RSVPed to and got location details for by texting Junior Varsity's Community number.

Warner Music joins a growing list of companies who have joined Community, like PEOPLE Magazine, Williams Sonoma, The Shade Room, Slutty Vegan, and more. For more information on the partnership, please visit Community.com.

Disclaimer

Warner Music Group Corporation published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 13:51:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
09:54aWARNER MUSIC : Partners with Community, the Innovative Text Messaging Platform
PU
09:35aINSIDER SELL : Warner Music Group
MT
08:09aWARNER MUSIC : Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)
PU
06:03aWARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01Gamasutra-Eek! Games and Epik Partner to Launch House Party's First NFT Art Digital Col..
AQ
09/28NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
09/27WARNER MUSIC : Twitch Collaborate Over Rollout of Recording Artist Channels, Standalone Mu..
MT
09/27WARNER MUSIC : and Twitch Announce First-Of-Its Kind Partnership
PU
09/27LICKD announced that it has received £5.1 million in funding from Warner Music Group Co..
CI
09/24WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 238 M - -
Net income 2021 362 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 644 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,9x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 22 978 M 22 978 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,89x
EV / Sales 2022 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 18,4%
Chart WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
Warner Music Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 44,67 $
Average target price 41,31 $
Spread / Average Target -7,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen F. Cooper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Joshua Levin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Ralph Munsen Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Mathias Döpfner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.17.58%22 978
BOLLORÉ SE46.95%16 894
VIVENDI SE-58.79%13 054
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-8.68%8 993
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD.156.98%7 656
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-17.81%4 514