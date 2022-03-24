Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Warner Music Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMG   US9345502036

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.

(WMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Warner Music : Patrick Moxey Announces New Label Group

03/24/2022 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Helix & Payday Records Agree Global Strategic Alliance with Warner Recorded Music

Patrick Moxey has announced details of his new label group and has signed a new, worldwide deal for two key record labels with Warner Recorded Music.

The agreement, which encompasses the acclaimed Payday Records and the newly created Helix Records, will see Warner Recorded Music handling global digital distribution via its independent services arm ADA Worldwide, and includes the option for the parties to co-sign new repertoire.

Helix Records, the group's new flagship electronic dance music label, which was officially launched this week at Miami Music Week, has already signed several high-profile new artists including renowned electronic duo Snakehips, British-Australian band AR/CO, legendary house dj/producer Marshall Jefferson, and tech house maven DJ Susan.

Helix and Payday Records have offices in LA, New York, and London with an experienced, 36-strong team covering marketing and promotions in Canada, Sweden, Germany, France, and Australia. This includes a dedicated synch team in each of those offices.

Snakehips said of signing to Helix Records, "We're really excited to be working with Patrick Moxey and the team at Helix. This year we'll be launching our upcoming project, on an electronic/hip-hop and R&B type of vibe. It's great to be part of a strong indie label set-up again and we're hyped to get this music out there."

Legendary Hip-hop and R&B label Payday Records, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, is one of the world's longest running independent hip-hop and R&B labels and helped to launch the careers of some of the biggest and most influential names in hip-hop, including Jay-Z, Yasiin Bey f.k.a Mos Def (via his first group U.T.D.), Showbiz & AG, and Jeru the Damaja. Founded by Patrick Moxey in 1992, the label has also released records by DJ Premier, 2 Chainz, A$AP Ferg, and others.

Both Helix and Payday will both work closely with Warner Recorded Music and ADA moving forward to maximize audience reach and commercial opportunities. This new alliance also allows Helix, Payday, and non-U.S. Warner Music territories to reciprocally license music to each other and opens the door to creative collaborations between Helix and artists on the Warner Music roster. This follows the recent announcement that the group's music publishing division Ultra Music Publishing has agreed an alliance with Warner Music Group's Warner Chappell Music.

Patrick Moxey said, "This new alliance with Warner Music heralds an exciting new phase for our recording activities. With a brand new label Helix Records, which will be a multi-territory independent home for the world's best new electronic dance music from day one, alongside Payday Records, which is celebrating three decades as the leading independent hip-hop label, we are in great shape to move forward with our next adventures! This new alliance with the team at Warner will ensure our labels and the artists we represent get the best global distribution and opportunities available and we are also looking forward to pooling our strengths and collaborating on signings, remixes, and more."

Max Lousada, CEO, Warner Recorded Music, said "At Warner, we provide an environment where creative originals, maverick thinkers, and independent spirits can thrive and break new ground. Patrick and his team have built some of dance music's most influential brands. They've discovered diverse, distinctive talents, and taken a bold, entrepreneurial approach to developing their careers. We're very happy he's chosen to partner with us to begin Payday's next chapter as well as create a dynamic new identity with Helix."

Cat Kreidich, President, ADA Worldwide, said "I've known Patrick for years and I'm looking forward to bringing together his amazing roster of artists and his brilliant team with our global expertise, tools, and services. We're excited to both amplify the iconic Payday label and help spearhead the launch of his new venture. This is exactly the kind of relationship that makes ADA tick, one that unlocks a whole new world of possibilities, and gives artists the power to pioneer the future of music."

Disclaimer

Warner Music Group Corporation published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 14:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
10:42aWARNER MUSIC : Patrick Moxey Announces New Label Group
PU
03/22WARNER MUSIC : Brigette Boyle Named EVP, Media Operations for Warner Recorded Music
PU
03/21Warner Music Group to Acquire Music Distributor Qanawat Music
MT
03/21WARNER MUSIC : to Acquire Qanawat Music
PU
03/21WARNER MUSIC : Chappell Appoints Peter Rosenthal as EVP, Global Head of Legal and Business..
PU
03/18WARNER MUSIC : Asia to Release Collab by British Artist James Blunt and Chinese Superstar ..
PU
03/17Warner Music Group Appoints Andrea Chan Principal Financial Officer, Principal Accounti..
MT
03/15WARNER MUSIC : Seattle Based Grunge Band Candlebox To Be Featured In New Feature-Length Do..
PU
03/15WARNER MUSIC : Aton Ben-Horin Named Executive Vice President, Global A&R for Atlantic Reco..
PU
03/11Deutsche Bank Starts Warner Music Group at Buy With $42 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 972 M - -
Net income 2022 511 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 191 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,3x
Yield 2022 1,55%
Capitalization 19 264 M 19 264 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
EV / Sales 2023 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
Warner Music Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 37,42 $
Average target price 44,59 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen F. Cooper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Joshua Levin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Ralph Munsen Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Mathias Döpfner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-13.34%19 264
BOLLORÉ SE-5.08%15 065
VIVENDI SE0.04%13 681
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-13.67%8 090
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.24.40%4 595
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.24.52%4 190