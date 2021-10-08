Warner Music : Ramona Forsström Promoted to General Manager of Warner Music Finland

Warner Music Finland today announced the promotion of longstanding, widely respected and multi-award winning executive, Ramona Forsström, to General Manager. She will continue to report into Niko Nordström, Managing Director, Warner Music Finland & EVP, Warner Music Nordic.

Forsström, who joined Warner Music Finland in 2008, will continue to champion and lead on successful local and international artists' marketing campaigns as well as taking on a wider leadership role within the company. During her time at Warner Music Finland, she has been instrumental in the success of local artists including Antti Tuisku, Arttu Wiskari, BEHM, Ellinoora, Kaija Koo and SANNI and has helped break international stars such as Ava Max, Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and Michael Bublé in the region.

Niko Nordström, Managing Director, Warner Music Finland & EVP, Warner Music Nordic, said: "Ramona is an incredibly valuable team player and is hugely respected across Warner Music and the wider industry - as her multiple industry accolades show. She has been pivotal to the success of the company over the past 13 years and is a visionary marketeer with extremely high ambitions for both our artists and our team. I look forward to her taking on a wider leadership role and I'd like to congratulate her on this very well-deserved promotion."

Ramona Forsström added: "I'm honoured to take on this role in a company I love. I'm so proud of the work we've done for our artists over the years, and I can't wait to continue to champion our artists and employees in this new role. I'd like to thank Niko for giving me this opportunity."

Forsström started her music industry career in 1997 as a Product Manager for EMI Finland. She later became Promotions Manager and stayed at the company until 2006. She then joined Live Nation Finland as a Promotions Manager, a role she held for two years.

In 2008 she joined Warner Music Finland as International Promotions Manager, before moving over to marketing and taking on the role of International Marketing Manager. From there Forsström worked her way up to International Marketing Director and then to Marketing Director for both the international and local roster.

Forsström won the Record Company Promotions Person of the Year Award at the Radio Gala Awards a remarkable eight times between 2009-2017. She also won the Promotion/Marketing Person of the Year at the Music & Media Industry Awards Gala in 2012.