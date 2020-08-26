Log in
Warner Music : Records Unveils Revitalized Urban & Rhythmic Promotion Team

08/26/2020 | 09:32am EDT

Warner Records announced today the completion of the label's revitalization of its Urban & Rhythmic Promotion Department under the leadership of EVP of Promotion Mike Chester. Since joining the company nearly two years ago, Chester has overseen the growth and fortification of Warner's entire promo team.

Among Chester's moves was the promotion earlier this year of Wilt Wallace to SVP/Head of Urban Promotion, based in Atlanta. This followed the hiring late last year of Brannon Scales as SVP of Rhythm Promotion, based in Los Angeles. The team's latest additions, both of whom joined the label this month in New York, are VP of Urban Promotion Ron Stewart and VP of Rhythm Promotion & Lifestyle Leah Bekele. In addition, Leroy Johnson was promoted this spring to Senior Director of Urban Promotion, based in Chicago.

In making the announcement, Mike Chester commented: 'The past couple of years have seen a complete revamping of our promo team across every format and platform. On the urban front, we have an amazing and growing artist roster, so we've been on a mission to build the best urban and rhythmic team in the business. Wilt, Brannon, Ron, Leah, and Leroy bring an outstanding depth of industry experience and knowledge to their new posts. Reflecting the incredible diversity and range of the Warner artists and music they represent, they are a truly cross-country team, from New York to Atlanta, from Chicago to LA. I'm thrilled to have such a stellar group of promo visionaries on board.'

The Warner Records Urban & Rhythmic roster includes Saweetie, NLE Choppa, Wale, YFN Lucci, and more, as well as artists who are part of the OVO Sound family, including DVSN, PartyNextDoor, Roy Woods, and Popcaan.

WiltWallace first joined Warner Records 14 years ago as a promotion assistant, and then Southeast Mixshow Manager. Leaving the label for a year to do indie promotion in Atlanta, he returned in 2008 as National Mixshow Manager. Wilt was subsequently upped to Senior Director and then VP of Urban & Rhythmic Promotion in 2018.

Brannon Scales came on board at Warner in November 2019 from Caroline/Capitol Records, where he was VP of Promotion. He was previously with the label from 2003 to 2011, serving as Head of Mixshow/Rap Promotion. In 2011, Brannon moved to Atlantic Records, where he spent seven years as Senior Director of Promotion.

Ron Stewart joins Warner Records from Asylum Records, where he was Senior Director of Promotion. He comes to the label with over 15 years of promotion experience, including posts at Atlantic, Warner, Sony Red, Interscope, and Jive.

Leah Bekele was most recently National Director of Promotion & Lifestyle at Epic Records/Sony Music. During her six years in Epic's promotion department, she moved up the ranks from Regional Promotion Manager, based in New York.

Leroy Johnson joined Warner Records in 2018 as National Director of Urban Promotion. He previously worked with Empire Distribution, Epic Records, and Atlantic Records. Leroy began his career in 2002 at WGCI/iHeartMedia in Chicago.

Disclaimer

Warner Music Group Corporation published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 13:31:01 UTC
