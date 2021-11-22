Warner Music : Rising Latin Producer Víctor Cárdenas Signs Exclusive Administration Deal with Warner Chappell Music

The Colombian talent notably co-produced Farruko's current smash hit 'Pepas'

Warner Chappell Music's (WCM) U.S. Latin division has entered into a worldwide exclusive administration publishing agreement with Colombian DJ and producer Víctor Cárdenas. Most recently, Cárdenas collaborated with Farruko on the 8x RIAA platinum-certified single "Pepas," which reached No. 1 in more than 20 countries and on nine different Billboard song charts, including Latin Airplay, Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, and Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales. The smash hit has garnered over 325 million streams worldwide.

Lazaro Hernandez, Vice President, A&R, U.S. & Latin America, WCM said: "It's been incredible to see the explosive success that Víctor has had so early on in his career. He's a trendsetter whose sound and style are infectious and have taken the world by storm. This is just the beginning and we're excited to go on this journey with him."

Víctor Cárdenas added: "I am excited to have signed with Warner Chappell. I know we will accomplish great things and take electronic music to another level."

Born in Tuluá, Colombia, Cárdenas first made a splash after teaming up with Dayvi and Kelly Ruíz in 2018 for their single "Baila Conmigo." The song was later recorded by Jennifer López in 2019, which turned it into a global success. Upon its release, López's version landed on the Latin Digital Song Sales, Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales, and Latin Pop Songs Airplay charts, and eventually ruled Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart, becoming López's 18th No. 1 single on the chart.

Since then, Cárdenas has established himself as one of the pioneers of modern Guaracha music, a Colombian electronic subgenre that is taking center stage in the Latin market. Other notable credits for Cárdenas include, "Volar" (Lele Pons), "El Incomprendido" (Farruko), and "Qué Chimba" (Maluma).

Pierre Hachar, Jr., Esq. and Cody Pellicer, Esq. of The Hachar Law Group, P.A., negotiated and closed the deal.