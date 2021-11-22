Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Warner Music Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMG   US9345502036

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.

(WMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Warner Music : Rising Latin Producer Víctor Cárdenas Signs Exclusive Administration Deal with Warner Chappell Music

11/22/2021 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Colombian talent notably co-produced Farruko's current smash hit 'Pepas'

Warner Chappell Music's (WCM) U.S. Latin division has entered into a worldwide exclusive administration publishing agreement with Colombian DJ and producer Víctor Cárdenas. Most recently, Cárdenas collaborated with Farruko on the 8x RIAA platinum-certified single "Pepas," which reached No. 1 in more than 20 countries and on nine different Billboard song charts, including Latin Airplay, Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, and Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales. The smash hit has garnered over 325 million streams worldwide.

Lazaro Hernandez, Vice President, A&R, U.S. & Latin America, WCM said: "It's been incredible to see the explosive success that Víctor has had so early on in his career. He's a trendsetter whose sound and style are infectious and have taken the world by storm. This is just the beginning and we're excited to go on this journey with him."

Víctor Cárdenas added: "I am excited to have signed with Warner Chappell. I know we will accomplish great things and take electronic music to another level."

Born in Tuluá, Colombia, Cárdenas first made a splash after teaming up with Dayvi and Kelly Ruíz in 2018 for their single "Baila Conmigo." The song was later recorded by Jennifer López in 2019, which turned it into a global success. Upon its release, López's version landed on the Latin Digital Song Sales, Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales, and Latin Pop Songs Airplay charts, and eventually ruled Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart, becoming López's 18th No. 1 single on the chart.

Since then, Cárdenas has established himself as one of the pioneers of modern Guaracha music, a Colombian electronic subgenre that is taking center stage in the Latin market. Other notable credits for Cárdenas include, "Volar" (Lele Pons), "El Incomprendido" (Farruko), and "Qué Chimba" (Maluma).

Pierre Hachar, Jr., Esq. and Cody Pellicer, Esq. of The Hachar Law Group, P.A., negotiated and closed the deal.

Disclaimer

Warner Music Group Corporation published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 20:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
03:15pWARNER MUSIC : Rising Latin Producer Víctor Cárdenas Signs Exclusive Administration Deal w..
PU
11/19WARNER MUSIC : Antoinette Boateng Appointed Director of EDI, Europe at Warner Music Group
PU
11/17WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/17WARNER MUSIC : Ryan Press Named President, North America for Warner Chappell Music
PU
11/17Warner Music Reportedly in Talks to Buy David Bowie's Songwriting Catalogue
CI
11/17Warner Music in talks to buy David Bowie's songwriting catalog - FT
RE
11/17Warner Music Group's Unit Launches $535 Million Private Offering of Senior Notes
MT
11/17WARNER MUSIC : WMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering - F..
PU
11/17WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/17WMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 257 M - -
Net income 2021 356 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 612 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,5x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 22 278 M 22 278 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,74x
EV / Sales 2022 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 18,4%
Chart WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
Warner Music Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 43,31 $
Average target price 44,71 $
Spread / Average Target 3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen F. Cooper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis Dickler Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Controller
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Ralph Munsen Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Mathias Döpfner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.14.00%22 278
BOLLORÉ SE46.13%16 405
VIVENDI SE-58.11%13 121
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD.113.97%6 256
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-17.65%4 611
SHANGHAI ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.21%4 095