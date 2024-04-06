Warner Music Group Corp. is a music entertainment company. The Company's record labels include Atlantic Records, Warner Records, Elektra Records and Parlophone Records. The Company's segments include recorded music and music publishing. The recorded music segment consists of the discovery and development of recording artists and the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale and licensing of music created by such recording artists. In the United States, its recorded music business is conducted principally through its record labels - Atlantic Records and Warner Records. The music publishing segment is engaged in the intellectual property business, which is conducted principally through Warner Chappell Music, its global music publishing company. Warner Chappell Music also administers the music and soundtracks of several third-party television and film producers and studios. The Company has a production music catalog collectively branded as Warner Chappell Production Music.

Sector Entertainment Production