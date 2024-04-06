April 6, 2024 - Warner Music Group Corp. ("WMG") announced today that, after careful consideration, it has decided not to submit a binding offer for Believe. WMG thanks the Ad Hoc Committee and Believe's leadership team for their time and cooperation, and wishes the company every success in future.
