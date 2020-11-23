Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Warner Music Group Corp.    WMG

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.

(WMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Warner Music : Simon Robson Named President, International, Recorded Music for Warner Music Group

11/23/2020 | 10:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Simon Robson has been appointed to the central leadership role of President, International, Recorded Music for Warner Music Group. Overseeing the company's operations outside the U.S. and U.K., he will be based in London and report to Max Lousada, Global CEO of Recorded Music, Warner Music Group.

Robson has been with Warner for over two decades and has served as President of Warner Music Asia since 2015. Under his leadership, the company expanded its presence in key markets such as China, Japan, Korea, and Indonesia, and opened a new affiliate in Vietnam. He spearheaded Warner's pivot to a digital-first business model in Asia, while helping oversee the launch of new labels in the region, such as Spinnin' Asia and Japanese urban label +809.

Robson has worked closely with many of Asia's leading superstars, such as Jam Hsiao, JJ Lin, Tia Ray, and TWICE. He also helped the company's international artists connect with fans across the region, delivering huge success for the likes of WM Denmark's Christopher in China and Atlantic UK's Anne-Marie in Korea. During his tenure, Robson recruited a new, diverse generation of senior executives, many from outside the music world, helping to inject fresh thinking into the company.

Max Lousada said: 'In most places on the planet, domestic music is increasingly important and influential. At the same time, we have the power to ignite worldwide careers out of almost any territory. Music travels faster and more fluidly than ever. Simon's worldwide perspective and dynamic expertise will be invaluable as we invest in our global growth, accelerate our drive into emerging markets, and build a 'one Warner' platform for talent. He has an impressive track record of curating a roster of local artists with global potential, cultivating new audiences for our worldwide superstars, and fostering a culture of collaboration, openness, and creativity.'

Simon Robson added: 'Our business is more international than ever, with incredible music coming from all parts of the globe. I'm looking forward to helping build our local rosters, foster artistic pollination across territories, and develop long-term, global careers for our artists. The paths to international success are multiplying rapidly, and it'll be fantastic to work with Warner's talented leadership around the world, many of whom I've already had the pleasure of knowing over the years. I've learned so much from my time in Asia, I'm delighted to be taking on this exciting new role, and I'm hugely ambitious for our artists, our people, and our future.'

In his new role, Robson will also work closely with Eric Wong, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Recorded Music and Maria Weaver, the recently appointed President of WEA.

Robson began his career at Warner Music in 1998, starting out as Director of Finance for the company's Asia Pacific region. Following a stint at Warner Music Japan, in 2004 he became VP of Operations and Finance for Europe. Robson was appointed COO and CFO of Warner Music UK in 2007 and held that role for more than seven years before heading out to Hong Kong in 2015 to head up Warner Music Asia.

An announcement about his successor at Warner Music Asia will be made in due course.

Disclaimer

Warner Music Group Corporation published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 15:16:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
10:17aWARNER MUSIC : Simon Robson Named President, International, Recorded Music for W..
PU
10:02aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing’s 737 Max to resume flights in Europe, Merck’s la..
09:37aREGENERON, WARNER MUSIC, ROYAL CARIB : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens..
DJ
08:43aREGENERON, WARNER MUSIC, ROYAL CARIB : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens..
DJ
08:29aREGENERON, WARNER MUSIC, ROYAL CARIB : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens..
DJ
07:49aWARNER MUSIC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
07:33aWARNER MUSIC : Reports Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended Sep..
PU
07:31aWARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
07:31aWARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP : . Reports Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Y..
AQ
07:30aWarner Music Group Corp. Reports Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Y..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 440 M - -
Net income 2020 -471 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 539 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -31,7x
Yield 2020 1,58%
Capitalization 14 831 M 14 831 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,91x
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 14,9%
Chart WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
Warner Music Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 33,53 $
Last Close Price 29,08 $
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Cooper Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Eric Joshua Levin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ralph Munsen Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Len Blavatnik Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.0.00%14 831
VIVENDI SE-1.28%35 790
BOLLORÉ SE-12.70%11 804
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.27.62%8 811
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.6.61%5 622
ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD1.39%4 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ