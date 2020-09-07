Warner Music : Trenton Harrison-Lewis Joins Warner Music UK in Dual Ada/WMUK Artist and Label Development Role

Highly regarded artist manager Trenton Harrison-Lewis has joined Warner Music UK (WMUK) in a newly created dual role as SVP Artist and Label Development, ADA and WMUK. In a career spanning more than three decades, Harrison-Lewis has helped develop the careers of a string of influential artists, working with everyone from Amy Winehouse and Goldie, to Giggs and Ghetts.

In his new role, Harrison-Lewis will focus on nurturing new and emerging artists affiliated with ADA UK, Warner Music Group's award-winning independent label services division. He will devise bespoke artist development strategies, while giving talent and their managers the tools and framework to build long-term careers. At the same time, he will work closely with the A&R and Marketing teams at WMUK, bringing his wide-ranging industry expertise to both developing and established artists. Harrison-Lewis will report to Howard Corner, Managing Director of ADA UK, and WMUK CEO Tony Harlow. He will continue to independently manage his current slate of artists, including Giggs, Ghetts, Sneakbo, Jesse James Solomon, DJ Target and others.

'In an era when an artist can go from creating a track in their bedroom to the top of the charts, it's essential that they have expert career guidance and advice from people who understand their music and their issues,' said Howard Corner. 'One of the most accomplished and respected managers in the business and in culture, Trenton comes to us with unparalleled experience working with artists and genres literally from the ground up - whether it's promoting the explosion of hip-hop in the UK, helping bring drum and bass into the mainstream, or taking grime from the streets to the charts. All of us at ADA UK and WMUK are thrilled to welcome him to the team.'

'I've known Max Lousada and Tony Harlow for many years, and I've seen first-hand their love of the music and the passion they bring to the company. I've worked with every major label, and I've always found the people at Warner to be first and foremost all about their artists,' said Trenton Harrison-Lewis. 'So many young artists need solid structure, wise counsel, and strong mentorship, and I'm looking forward to working with Howard and the entire ADA team, as well as everyone at WMUK, to help develop boutique strategies to foster amazing talent and build real careers.'

Eliah Seton, President of Independent Music & Creator Services at Warner Music Group, said: 'As ADA continues its transformation across the globe, it is mission-critical that we bring the most talented and connected team together for our independent artist and label partners. Trenton is a unique executive whose ability to identify, market and support the world's most influential artists is unparalleled. On behalf of our staff across the world, we are extremely excited to join forces with Trenton.'

Harrison-Lewis began his career in 1987 working with We Papa Girl Rappers before becoming Managing Director of Rush Management Europe, the artist management wing of Def Jam Recordings - where he oversaw the company's artist activity outside of North America, working with the likes of Run DMC, LL Cool J, De La Soul, Beastie Boys,

Eric B and Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Public Enemy and A Tribe Called Quest. He also brought Technotronic into the Rush fold, yielding the global smash, 'Pump Up the Jam.'

Leaving Rush in 1997, he went on to work with a string of groundbreaking drum and bass artist-producers, including Goldie, and Grooverider. In 2009, he joined Metropolis Music Management, working with Raye Cosbert, where he was part of the team behind Amy Winehouse, among others. Most recently, he has been co-managing influential artists such as Giggs, who's independently released smash album, Landlord hit No. 2 on the UK charts; followed by his album Wap 2 Dem which also reached No.2 Trenton also manages Ghetts, Sneakbo, Jesse James Solomon, and DJ Target and others.