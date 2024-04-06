April 6 (Reuters) - Warner Music Group will not submit an offer to acquire French digital music company Believe , the music label said in a statement on Saturday. (Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
