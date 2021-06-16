Warner Music : Sherry Tan Appointed as MD of Warner Music China

Successful media exec Sherry Tan has been tapped by Warner Music Group to become head of its recorded music business in Mainland China. Tan will be based in Beijing and report to Jonathan Serbin, CEO of Warner Music Greater China.

She joins Warner Music from Mengxing Media, a start-up company she co-founded and which serviced high-profile entertainment figures, such as singer and actor Kris Wu and TV director Zhang Li. Mengxing Media also co-produced high-profile entertainment shows including The Voice and Tmall Double Eleven Gala 2020.

As CEO of Mengxing Media, Tan also ran masterclasses for leading execs from Chinese entertainment firms to learn from the experiences of American producers of top series such as House Of Cards and The Voice. The company was also involved in licensing the rights of movies and entertainment shows for import and export from China.

Sherry Tan says: 'Warner Music has an amazing reputation in the entertainment industry for developing artists and focusing on building their long-term careers. It's also been a pioneer in helping build the digital music market here in China, investing in A&R and striking deals that have enabled fans to access music more easily than ever before.'

Jonathan Serbin adds: 'Sherry is a brilliant, creative exec who has a deep understanding of the music industry combined with extensive experience across the entertainment sector. We're excited to have her come onboard and help us tell our artists' stories, connecting them with fans in China and around the world. We've taken big steps to increase our presence in China over the last few years and now Sherry will help take us to the next level.'

Tan first worked in the music industry when she joined Sony Music in New York in 2005, starting as an International Marketing Department Coordinator before moving to Beijing and being promoted to Director in 2007. While at Sony, she played a pivotal part in the Asian campaigns for artists including Alicia Keys, Avril Lavigne, Celine Dion and Leona Lewis.

A move to Fremantle Media followed in 2009, where Tan worked as a TV Content Department Production Director, playing a pivotal role in landmark TV entertainment series such as China's Got Talent, Chinese Idol and X Factor.

She then moved to Creative Artists Agency China, serving as a TV and digital content executive. Tan led an agents team and worked with leading actors, artists and celebrities including Danial Wu, Karen Mok, Kris Wu, Leehom Wang and Tang Wei. She left to co-found Mengxing Media in 2018.

Tan holds an MA in Music Business from New York University.

Warner Music China is home to a wide variety of artists including Tia Ray, Kelly Yu, Fiona Sit, Vava and Lizzy Wang.