Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Warner Music Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMG   US9345502036

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.

(WMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Warner Music : Sherry Tan Appointed as MD of Warner Music China

06/16/2021 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Successful media exec Sherry Tan has been tapped by Warner Music Group to become head of its recorded music business in Mainland China. Tan will be based in Beijing and report to Jonathan Serbin, CEO of Warner Music Greater China.

She joins Warner Music from Mengxing Media, a start-up company she co-founded and which serviced high-profile entertainment figures, such as singer and actor Kris Wu and TV director Zhang Li. Mengxing Media also co-produced high-profile entertainment shows including The Voice and Tmall Double Eleven Gala 2020.

As CEO of Mengxing Media, Tan also ran masterclasses for leading execs from Chinese entertainment firms to learn from the experiences of American producers of top series such as House Of Cards and The Voice. The company was also involved in licensing the rights of movies and entertainment shows for import and export from China.

Sherry Tan says: 'Warner Music has an amazing reputation in the entertainment industry for developing artists and focusing on building their long-term careers. It's also been a pioneer in helping build the digital music market here in China, investing in A&R and striking deals that have enabled fans to access music more easily than ever before.'

Jonathan Serbin adds: 'Sherry is a brilliant, creative exec who has a deep understanding of the music industry combined with extensive experience across the entertainment sector. We're excited to have her come onboard and help us tell our artists' stories, connecting them with fans in China and around the world. We've taken big steps to increase our presence in China over the last few years and now Sherry will help take us to the next level.'

Tan first worked in the music industry when she joined Sony Music in New York in 2005, starting as an International Marketing Department Coordinator before moving to Beijing and being promoted to Director in 2007. While at Sony, she played a pivotal part in the Asian campaigns for artists including Alicia Keys, Avril Lavigne, Celine Dion and Leona Lewis.

A move to Fremantle Media followed in 2009, where Tan worked as a TV Content Department Production Director, playing a pivotal role in landmark TV entertainment series such as China's Got Talent, Chinese Idol and X Factor.

She then moved to Creative Artists Agency China, serving as a TV and digital content executive. Tan led an agents team and worked with leading actors, artists and celebrities including Danial Wu, Karen Mok, Kris Wu, Leehom Wang and Tang Wei. She left to co-found Mengxing Media in 2018.

Tan holds an MA in Music Business from New York University.

Warner Music China is home to a wide variety of artists including Tia Ray, Kelly Yu, Fiona Sit, Vava and Lizzy Wang.

Disclaimer

Warner Music Group Corporation published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 11:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
07:42aWARNER MUSIC  : Sherry Tan Appointed as MD of Warner Music China
PU
06/15WARNER MUSIC  : WEA Taps Danielle Lee for the Newly Created Role of President, W..
PU
06/08Warner Music Group Corp. to Participate in Credit Suisse's 23rd Annual Commun..
GL
06/07WARNER MUSIC  : Partners with Songclip™ to Power “Music As A Feature..
PU
06/04Ackman's SPAC Deal to End All SPACs -- Heard on the Street
DJ
06/02WARNER MUSIC  : Chappell Production Music Announces New State-of-the-Art Studios..
PU
06/01WARNER MUSIC  : Chappell Music Signs Exclusive Three-Year Worldwide Deal with Le..
PU
05/27WARNER MUSIC  : Transgressive Publishing and Warner Chappell Music Sign The Joy
PU
05/26WARNER MUSIC  : Chappell Music Signs Co-Publishing Deal with Breakout Hip-Hop Ar..
PU
05/18WARNER MUSIC  : Announces Partnership with Diamond Platnumz and WCB-Wasafi
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 068 M - -
Net income 2021 354 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 613 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 51,1x
Yield 2021 1,42%
Capitalization 17 700 M 17 700 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,01x
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 18,4%
Chart WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
Warner Music Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 39,36 $
Last Close Price 34,41 $
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen F. Cooper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Joshua Levin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. Lynton Chairman
Ralph Munsen Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Thomas Haskell Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-9.42%17 700
VIVENDI SE10.31%38 292
BOLLORÉ SE30.46%15 682
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.2.44%10 085
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-6.38%5 175
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.28.39%4 844