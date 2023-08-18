Waroona Energy Inc.

(formerly Metallum Resources Inc.)

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2023

(Expressed Canadian Dollars)

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") supplements, but does not form part of, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Waroona Energy Inc. ("Waroona" or the "Company") for the six month period ended June 30, 2023 ("FS"). The MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's FS and related notes thereto which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. All figures in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted. The information contained in this MD&A is current at the Report Date as defined on the cover page.

The Company's public filings, including its most recent FS, can be reviewed on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This MD&A contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("Forward-looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this MD&A may include, without limitation, statements relating to:

the Company's plans for the development of the Waroona Energy Pty Ltd. ("WEPL") solar project;

the Company's plans for exploration or development of its Superior Lake Project;

mineral reserves or resources as they involve the implied assessment, based on estimates and assumptions, that the resources described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and can be profitably produced in the future; and

the sufficiency of the Company's cash position, and its ability to raise equity capital or access debt facilities.

Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "scheduled", "targets", "possible", "strategy", "potential", "intends", "advance", "goal", "objective", "projects", "budget", "calculates" or statements that events, "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others:

risks associated with mineral exploration;

the Company's planned exploration activities for its mineral properties;

uncertainty of mineral reserve and resource estimates;

fluctuations in commodity prices, foreign exchange rates, and interest rates;

credit and liquidity risks;

changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in countries in which the Company does or may carry on business;

reliance on key personnel;

property title matters and local community relationships;

risks associated with potential legal claims generally or with respect to environmental matters;

dilution from further equity financing;

competition;

