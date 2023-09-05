Announcement

5th September 2023

Proposal for Frontier Energy to acquire Waroona to create a major Australian focused renewable energy company

Waroona Energy Inc. (TSXV: WHE; OTC: WHEFF) ("Waroona" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into anon-bindingletter of intent ("LOI") on August 31, 2023, with Frontier Energy Limited("Frontier"), an Australian company publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange, pursuant to which Frontier has proposed acquiring 100% of the Company's shares not already held by Frontierby way of statutory plan of arrangement under theBusiness Corporations Act(British Columbia) (the"Proposed Transaction"). This news release follows Frontier's news release issued on September 4,2023.

Under the terms of the Proposed Transaction, Frontier would acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Waroona ("Waroona Shares") not already held by Frontier (Frontier currently holds approximately 20% of the Waroona Shares) on the basis of one (1) Frontier listed share for every 4.27 Waroona Shares. This equates to a share price of C$0.08 per Waroona Share or a 46% premium to the 15-day VWAP, or a 78% premium to the last traded share price, of the Waroona Shares on the TSXVenture Exchange.

The Proposed Transaction aims to create a leading Australian focused renewable energy company, with shovel ready solar generation of 355MW but the potential to expand to more than 1GW based on freehold land ownership and grid connections. The combined company resulting from the Proposed Transaction would also provide a turnkey solution for green hydrogen production and consumption (a 120MW peaking plant) through the respective studies (completed and underway) andother key agreements in place, including water access.

Waroona's board of directors (the "Board") will be reviewing the terms of the Proposed Transaction and the LOI and, in consultation with its legal and financial advisors, will consider Waroona's strategic alternatives, which will include working towards the execution of definitive documentation with Frontier should Waroona determine it is appropriate to do so. The LOI is terminated if definitivedocumentation has not been executed by October 31, 2023.

Waroona cautions its shareholders and potential investors that the LOI is non-binding and there can be no certainty that definitive documentation with respect to the Proposed Transaction will beentered into, or that any strategic transaction with Frontier or any other person will be completed.

Corporate Update

The Company would also like to announce that the Winston Lake option with First Quantum MineralsLtd. expired unexercised on September 1, 2023.