FRONTIER ENERGY LTD
AND
WAROONA ENERGY INC.
ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT
OCTOBER 6, 2023
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1.2
Interpretation Not Affected by Headings
20
1.3
Number and Gender
20
1.4
Computation of Time
20
1.5
Time References
20
1.6
Currency
20
1.7
Accounting Matters
20
1.8
Knowledge
21
1.9
Statutes
21
1.10
Capitalized Terms
21
1.11
Schedules
21
1.12
Disclosure Schedule
21
ARTICLE 2 THE ARRANGEMENT
21
2.1
Arrangement
21
2.2
Interim Order
22
2.3
Company Meeting
23
2.4
Company Circular
25
2.5
Final Order
26
2.6
U.S. Securities Law Matters
27
2.7
Court Proceedings
28
2.8
Arrangement and Effective Date
29
2.9
Payment of Consideration
29
2.10
Announcement and Shareholder Communications
29
2.11
Withholding Taxes
30
2.12
Adjustments to Consideration
31
ARTICLE 3 REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES OF THE
COMPANY
31
3.1
Representations and Warranties
31
3.2
Survival of Representations and Warranties
58
ARTICLE 4 REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES OF THE
PURCHASER
58
4.1
Representations and Warranties
58
4.2
Survival of Representations and Warranties
67
ARTICLE 5 COVENANTS
67
5.1 Covenants of the Company Regarding the Conduct of
Business
67
5.2 Covenants of the Purchaser Regarding the Conduct of
Business
74
5.3 Mutual Covenants of the Parties Relating to the
Arrangement
75
5.4
Covenants of Purchaser Regarding Blue-Sky Laws
76
5.5
Covenants of the Company Relating to Convertible
Securities
76
5.6
Non-Solicitation
76
5.7
Access to Information; Confidentiality
82
5.8
Insurance and Indemnification
83
5.9
Pre-Acquisition Reorganization
84
5.10
Key Regulatory Approvals
86
ARTICLE 6 CONDITIONS
87
6.1
Mutual Conditions Precedent
87
6.2 Additional Conditions Precedent to the Obligations of the
Purchaser
88
6.3
Conditions Precedent to the Obligations of the Company
89
6.4
Satisfaction of Conditions
91
6.5
Notice of Breach
91
ARTICLE 7 TERM, TERMINATION, AMENDMENT AND WAIVER
91
7.1
Term
91
7.2
Termination
91
7.3
Amendment
95
7.4
Waiver
95
ARTICLE 8 GENERAL PROVISIONS
95
8.1
Notices
95
8.2
Governing Law
96
8.3
Injunctive Relief
97
8.4
Time of Essence
97
8.5
Entire Agreement, Binding Effect and Assignment
97
8.6
No Liability
98
8.7
Severability
98
8.8
Waiver of Jury Trial
99
8.9
Third Party Beneficiaries
99
8.10
Counterparts, Execution
99
Schedule A - Form of Plan of Arrangement
Schedule B - Form of Arrangement Resolution
ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT
THIS ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT is made as of October 6, 2023
BETWEEN:
FRONTIER ENERGY LTD, a corporation existing under the laws of Australia with its head office at Level 20, 140 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA, 6000, Australia (the "Purchaser")
- and -
WAROONA ENERGY INC. a corporation existing under the laws of British Columbia, with its registered and records office at 1681 Chestnut Street, Suite 400, Vancouver, BC, V6J 4M6 (the "Company")
RECITALS:
- The Purchaser proposes to acquire all of the issued and outstanding Company Shares and, except as contemplated herein, all other equity interests of the Company be cancelled, in each case, in accordance with the Arrangement;
- Upon the effectiveness of the Arrangement, Company Shareholders will receive the Consideration for each Company Share they hold;
- The Company Board has evaluated the Arrangement with the Company's management and legal and financial advisors and, following the receipt and review of a unanimous recommendation from the Special Committee, the Company Board has unanimously determined that the Arrangement is in the best interests of the Company, and the Company Board has resolved to recommend that the Company Shareholders vote in favour of the Arrangement Resolution, all subject to the terms and the conditions contained in this Agreement;
- The Purchaser has entered into the Voting Agreements with the Locked-Up Shareholders, pursuant to which each of the Locked-Up Shareholders has agreed to vote their Company Shares in favour of the Arrangement Resolution on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Voting Agreements; and
- The parties hereto have entered into this Agreement to provide for the matters referred to in the foregoing recitals and for other matters related to the transaction herein provided for.
THEREFORE, in consideration of the covenants and agreements herein contained, the Parties agree as follows:
ARTICLE 1
INTERPRETATION
1.1 Definitions
Whenever used in this Agreement, the following words and terms have the meanings set out below:
"Acquisition Proposal" means, other than the transactions contemplated by this Agreement, and other than any transaction involving only the Company and/or one or more of its wholly-owned Subsidiaries, any offer, proposal or inquiry from any Person or group of Persons (other than the Purchaser or any affiliate of the Purchaser), whether or not in writing and whether or not delivered to the Company Shareholders, relating to: (a) any direct or indirect acquisition, purchase, disposition (or any lease, royalty, joint venture, long-term supply agreement or other arrangement having the same economic effect as a sale), through one or more transactions, of (i) the assets of the Company and/or one or more of its Subsidiaries that, individually or in the aggregate, constitute 20% or more of the consolidated assets of the Company and its Subsidiaries, taken as a whole, or which contribute 20% or more of the consolidated revenue of the Company and its Subsidiaries, taken as a whole, or (ii) 20% or more of any voting or equity securities of the Company or 20% or more of any voting or equity securities of any one or more of any of the Company's Subsidiaries that, individually or in the aggregate, contribute 20% or more of the consolidated revenues or constitute 20% or more of the fair value of the consolidated assets of the Company and its Subsidiaries, taken as a whole (in each case, determined based upon the most recently publicly available consolidated financial statements of the Company); (b) any direct or indirect take-over bid, tender offer, exchange offer, sale or issuance of securities or other transaction that, if consummated, would result in such Person or group of Persons beneficially owning 20% or more of any class of voting, equity or other securities (including securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for securities or equity interests) of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries; or (c) a plan of arrangement, merger, amalgamation, consolidation, share exchange, share reclassification, business combination, reorganization, recapitalization, liquidation, dissolution, winding up or other similar transaction or series of transactions involving the Company or any of its Subsidiaries that, if consummated, would result in such Person or group of Persons beneficially owning 20% or more of any class of voting, equity or other securities (including securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for securities or equity interests) of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries.
"affiliate" has the meaning ascribed thereto in NI 45-106, in force as of the date of this Agreement;
"Agreement" means this arrangement agreement, including all schedules annexed hereto, as the same may be amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time in accordance with the terms hereof;
