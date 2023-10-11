The Company Board has evaluated the Arrangement with the Company's management and legal and financial advisors and, following the receipt and review of a unanimous recommendation from the Special Committee, the Company Board has unanimously determined that the Arrangement is in the best interests of the Company, and the Company Board has resolved to recommend that the Company Shareholders vote in favour of the Arrangement Resolution, all subject to the terms and the conditions contained in this Agreement;

The Purchaser proposes to acquire all of the issued and outstanding Company Shares and, except as contemplated herein, all other equity interests of the Company be cancelled, in each case, in accordance with the Arrangement;

ARTICLE 1

INTERPRETATION

1.1 Definitions

Whenever used in this Agreement, the following words and terms have the meanings set out below:

"Acquisition Proposal" means, other than the transactions contemplated by this Agreement, and other than any transaction involving only the Company and/or one or more of its wholly-owned Subsidiaries, any offer, proposal or inquiry from any Person or group of Persons (other than the Purchaser or any affiliate of the Purchaser), whether or not in writing and whether or not delivered to the Company Shareholders, relating to: (a) any direct or indirect acquisition, purchase, disposition (or any lease, royalty, joint venture, long-term supply agreement or other arrangement having the same economic effect as a sale), through one or more transactions, of (i) the assets of the Company and/or one or more of its Subsidiaries that, individually or in the aggregate, constitute 20% or more of the consolidated assets of the Company and its Subsidiaries, taken as a whole, or which contribute 20% or more of the consolidated revenue of the Company and its Subsidiaries, taken as a whole, or (ii) 20% or more of any voting or equity securities of the Company or 20% or more of any voting or equity securities of any one or more of any of the Company's Subsidiaries that, individually or in the aggregate, contribute 20% or more of the consolidated revenues or constitute 20% or more of the fair value of the consolidated assets of the Company and its Subsidiaries, taken as a whole (in each case, determined based upon the most recently publicly available consolidated financial statements of the Company); (b) any direct or indirect take-over bid, tender offer, exchange offer, sale or issuance of securities or other transaction that, if consummated, would result in such Person or group of Persons beneficially owning 20% or more of any class of voting, equity or other securities (including securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for securities or equity interests) of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries; or (c) a plan of arrangement, merger, amalgamation, consolidation, share exchange, share reclassification, business combination, reorganization, recapitalization, liquidation, dissolution, winding up or other similar transaction or series of transactions involving the Company or any of its Subsidiaries that, if consummated, would result in such Person or group of Persons beneficially owning 20% or more of any class of voting, equity or other securities (including securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for securities or equity interests) of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries.

"affiliate" has the meaning ascribed thereto in NI 45-106, in force as of the date of this Agreement;

"Agreement" means this arrangement agreement, including all schedules annexed hereto, as the same may be amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time in accordance with the terms hereof;