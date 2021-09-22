Warpaint London : Interim Report

Warpaint London PLC

Half Year Results 2021

Disclaimer

The information contained in these slides (the "Presentation") is being provided to you for general information purposes and does not purport to contain all information that may be required to evaluate Warpaint London plc (the "Company"). The information in the Presentation is subject to updating, completion, revision and verification. You are not to construe the content of the Presentation as investment, legal or tax advice and you should make your own evaluation of the Company and the market.

The presentation has been prepared in relation to the financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2020. The financial information referenced in the Presentation does not contain sufficient detail to allow a full understanding of the results of the Company. For more information, the entire text of the RNS announcement containing the financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2020 can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

The information in this Presentation has not been approved by an authorised person within the meaning of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) ("FSMA"). Reliance upon the Presentation for the purpose of engaging in any investment activity may expose an individual to a significant risk of losing all of the property or other assets invested. If any person is in any doubt as to the contents of the Presentation, they should seek independent advice from a person who is authorised for the purposes of FSMA and who specialises in advising on investments of this kind (or if you are a person outside the United Kingdom, otherwise duly qualified in your jurisdiction).

The Presentation does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in the Company nor shall it or any part of it, or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to engage in investment activity under section 21 of FSMA. Any investment in shares in the Company should only be made by you on the basis of your own judgment as to the merits of the suitability of the shares for your purposes, having taken all such professional advice as you consider necessary or appropriate in the circumstances. No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information or opinions contained in the Presentation or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness, nor is any responsibility accepted for any errors or misstatements in, or omission from, the Presentation or any direct or consequential loss however arising from any use of, or reliance on, the Presentation or otherwise in connection with it.

Neither the Presentation nor any copy of it should be distributed, directly or indirectly, by any means (including electronic transmission) to any persons with addresses in the United States of America (or any of its territories or possessions) (together, the "US"), Canada, Japan, Australia, the Republic of South Africa or the Republic of Ireland, or to any corporation, partnership or other entity created or organised under the laws thereof, or in any other country outside the United Kingdom where such distribution may lead to a breach of any legal or regulatory requirement. The recipients should inform themselves about and observe any such requirements or relationship. The Company's ordinary shares have not been, and are not expected to be, registered under the United States Securities Act 1933, as amended, (the "US Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and are not being offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within or into the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, the Republic of South Africa or the Republic of Ireland or to, or for the account or benefit of, any US persons or any national, citizen or resident of the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, the Republic of South Africa or the Republic of Ireland, unless such offer or sale would qualify for an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act and/or any other applicable securities laws.

The Presentation or documents referred to in it contain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to the future prospects developments and business strategies of the Company. Forward-looking statements are identified by the use of such terms as "believe", "could", "envisage", "estimate", "potential", "intend", "may", "plan", "will" or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. The forward- looking statements contained in the Presentation are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialises, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Given these risks and uncertainties, potential investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of the Presentation. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any intention to, update or revise such forward-looking statements, estimates, projections or any other information contained in the Presentation or to correct any inaccuracies in the information or opinions contained within the Presentation.

No undertaking, representation, warranty or other assurance, expressed or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its directors, officers, employees, shareholders or advisers or any other person as to the accuracy or the completeness of the information or opinions contained herein and to the extent permitted by law no responsibility or liability is accepted by any of them for any such information or opinions.

2