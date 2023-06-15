Warpaint ups outlook as sales jump in first five months of 2023

(Alliance News) - Warpaint London PLC on Thursday lifted guidance as sales at the start of 2023 rose sharply.

Shares in Warpaint climbed 9.7% to 277.00 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

The Buckinghamshire-based supplier of colour cosmetics and owner of the W7 and Technic brands said sales for the five months that ended May 31 were up 45% to GBP29.7 million from GBP20.5 million during the equivalent period a year earlier.

Margins continued to be robust and ahead of those achieved in 2022, Warpaint added.

"Accordingly, driven by the continued strong start to the year, the board now expects that the group's full year 2023 performance will be significantly ahead of its prior expectations," Warpaint said in a statement.

