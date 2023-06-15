Advanced search
    W7L   GB00BYMF3676

WARPAINT LONDON PLC

(W7L)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:53:32 2023-06-15 am EDT
277.00 GBX   +11.83%
Warpaint ups outlook as sales jump in first five months of 2023
AN
04/26FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.5% Amid Outlook Concerns
DJ
04/26Tech shines but tepid trade elsewhere
AN
Warpaint ups outlook as sales jump in first five months of 2023

06/15/2023 | 07:52am EDT
(Alliance News) - Warpaint London PLC on Thursday lifted guidance as sales at the start of 2023 rose sharply.

Shares in Warpaint climbed 9.7% to 277.00 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

The Buckinghamshire-based supplier of colour cosmetics and owner of the W7 and Technic brands said sales for the five months that ended May 31 were up 45% to GBP29.7 million from GBP20.5 million during the equivalent period a year earlier.

Margins continued to be robust and ahead of those achieved in 2022, Warpaint added.

"Accordingly, driven by the continued strong start to the year, the board now expects that the group's full year 2023 performance will be significantly ahead of its prior expectations," Warpaint said in a statement.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

