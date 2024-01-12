(Alliance News) - Warpaint London PLC on Friday raised its sales guidance for 2023, citing strong trading in the final quarter.

The Buckinghamshire, England-based supplier of colour cosmetics and the owner of the W7 and Technic brands said it anticipates 2023 sales to be around GBP89.5 million, a jump of 40% from GBP64.1 million and up 5.3% from a guidance of GBP85 million it gave in November.

"The group's gross product margin remains robust and continues to be at a level in excess of that achieved in 2022," the company said.

Warpaint expects to release its 2023 results in April.

Warpaint shares rose 1.8% to 389.00 pence each on Friday morning in London.

