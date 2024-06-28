UNITED STATES

For the month of June 2024

Warrantee Inc.

Appointment of Ms. Misaki Matsumoto as the Chief Financial Officer

To fill in the vacancy created by the resignation of Ms. Matsudaira, on January 31, 2024, the board of directors (the "Board") appointed Ms. Misaki Matsumoto ("Ms. Matsumoto") to serve as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective July 1, 2024.

Prior to joining our Company, Ms. Matsumoto, age 35, was an audit manager at Ernst & Young Global Limited("EY"), where she obtained her Japan CPA license. She worked at EY'Osaka and Tokyo office for a total of eleven years from April 2013 to June 2024. Ms. Matsumoto also worked at JIC Venture Growth Investments Co., Ltd. in Japan as a Senior Manager and Business Development Manager from October 2022 to June 2024. Ms. Matsumoto received her Bachelor of Economics degree in Applied Economics from University of Hyogo in 2012 and her Master of Business Administration from Kyoto University in 2014.

There are no family relationships between Ms. Matsumoto and any director of the Company. To the best knowledge of the Company, there is no understanding or arrangement between Ms. Matsumoto and any other person pursuant to which she was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer.

