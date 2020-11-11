STX: West Erregulla Update

West Erregulla Update

WE3 first intermediate hole section reaches final section depth of 2,462m.

Casing has been run and has been cemented in place.

Hydrocarbon shows have been observed in the top Cattamarra Coal Measures which is analogous to WE2.

Strike Energy Limited (Strike - ASX: STX) provides an update on behalf of the EP469 Joint Venture.

Current Operations

Since the last update, Strike has completed drilling of the first 1st intermediate hole section down to 2,462m (measured depth). An earlier casing point was selected to provide additional contingent rig mast capacity when running the casing in this section due to the side-tracks that were required to resolve the previous drilling issues. Strike has subsequently run the casing to depth without issue and has cemented it in place.

Prior to reaching the amended casing point, hydrocarbon shows were observed in the upper Cattamarra Coal Measures which is consistent with Strike's geological models and is analogous to observations seen in the West Erregulla 2 well.

Forward Plan

Strike will now commence drilling the 2nd intermediate 12-1/4" hole section and continue down to a depth between 3750-4150m.

Strike believes it has identified the root causes of the previous drilling assembly failures and has taken steps to correct and mitigate any future occurrences. It is anticipated that the rate of progress of the well should now increase due to these mitigation measures in combination with the smaller hole size in this section of the well.

About the West Erregulla Appraisal Campaign

Up to three appraisal wells will be drilled in the West Erregulla field, which is located in EP469. The appraisal wells will be drilled down to ~5,000m with West Erregulla 3 designed to test the continuation of the commercial gas accumulation in the northern fault block and West Erregulla 4 (and 5) to appraise the reservoir distribution in the central fault block. After various coring and logging operations all three wells will be flow tested (on success) and completed as future producers across the Kingia / High Cliff sequences for the proposed Phase 1 production operations. The Wagina gas discovery made in West Erregulla-2 will be appraised during the West Erregulla 4 & 5 wells.

The West Erregulla wells are to be executed at the following coordinates:

West Erregulla 3: 29° 22' 40.79" S, 115° 18' 30.70" E

West Erregulla 4 (proposed): 29° 25' 8.89" S, 115° 19' 18.15" E

West Erregulla 5 (proposed): 29° 24' 1.72" S, 115° 18' 27.17" E

Strike Energy Limited is the operator and the holder of a 50% joint venture interest in EP469, and Warrego Energy (ASX: WGO) a holder of the other 50% joint venture interest.