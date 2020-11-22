Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Warrego Energy Limited    WGO   AU0000042525

WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED

(WGO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/20
0.185 AUD   -5.13%
05:47pSTX : West Erregulla Update
PU
11/19WARREGO ENERGY : Change in Substantial Holding
PU
11/15STX : West Erregulla Update
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STX: West Erregulla Update

11/22/2020 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

23rd November 2020

ASX: STX The Company Announcement Officer ASX Ltd via electronic lodgement

West Erregulla Update

Strike Energy Limited (Strike - ASX: STX) provides an update on behalf of the EP469 Joint Venture.

Current Operations

Since the last update, Strike has installed the new slip and seal assembly. Pressure tests have been completed successfully and Strike has drilled out the shoe track of the first intermediate hole section.

Forward Plan

Strike will now resume the drilling program and is currently running in hole with a 12-1/2" drilling assembly to commence drilling the second intermediate hole section down to a depth of 3,750- 4,150m.

About the West Erregulla Appraisal Campaign

Up to three appraisal wells will be drilled in the West Erregulla field, which is located in EP469. The appraisal wells will be drilled down to ~5,000m with West Erregulla 3 designed to test the continuation of the commercial gas accumulation in the northern fault block and West Erregulla 4 (and 5) to appraise the reservoir distribution in the central fault block. After various coring and logging operations all three wells will be flow tested (on success) and completed as future producers across the Kingia / High Cliff sequences for the proposed Phase 1 production operations. The Wagina gas discovery made in West Erregulla-2 will be appraised during the West Erregulla 4 & 5 wells.

The West Erregulla wells are to be executed at the following coordinates:

  • West Erregulla 3: 29° 22' 40.79" S, 115° 18' 30.70" E
  • West Erregulla 4 (proposed): 29° 25' 8.89" S, 115° 19' 18.15" E
  • West Erregulla 5 (proposed): 29° 24' 1.72" S, 115° 18' 27.17" E

Strike Energy Limited is the operator and the holder of a 50% joint venture interest in EP469, and Warrego Energy (ASX: WGO) a holder of the other 50% joint venture interest.

This announcement is authorised for release by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in accordance with the Company's Continuous Disclosure Policy.

Company Contact

Investor & Media Contacts

Stuart Nicholls

Paul Ryan (Citadel-MAGNUS)

Managing Director & CEO

Phone: 0409 296 511

Email: stuart.nicholls@strikeenergy.com.au

Email: pryan@citadelmagnus.com

West Erregulla Gas Field & Well Locations in EP469

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Warrego Energy Limited published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2020 22:46:02 UTC
11/22/2020 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
All news about WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED
05:47pSTX : West Erregulla Update
PU
11/19WARREGO ENERGY : Change in Substantial Holding
PU
11/15STX : West Erregulla Update
PU
11/13WARREGO ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notices
PU
11/11STX : West Erregulla Update
PU
11/10WARREGO ENERGY : Appendix 2A - SPP
PU
10/26STX : West Erregulla Update
PU
10/25WARREGO ENERGY : Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B
PU
10/22WARREGO ENERGY : Annual Report
PU
10/22WARREGO ENERGY : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,00 M -1,46 M -1,46 M
Net cash 2021 4,30 M 3,14 M 3,14 M
P/E ratio 2021 -75,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 177 M 130 M 130 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Warrego Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,26 $
Last Close Price 0,14 $
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 89,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 70,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis William Donald Group CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Gregory Thomas Columbus Non-Executive Chairman
Owain Philip Taylor Franks Chief Financial Officer
Mark Christopher Routh Non-Executive Director
David Arthur John Biggs Director & Chief Executive Officer-Australia
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED-7.50%130
CNOOC LIMITED-32.48%50 393
CONOCOPHILLIPS-39.03%42 345
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-45.81%26 480
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-32.33%25 691
ECOPETROL S.A.-35.05%24 262
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ