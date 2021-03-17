Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Warrego Energy Limited    WGO   AU0000042525

WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED

(WGO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/17
0.22 AUD   -4.35%
06:38pSTX : West Erregulla Update
PU
03/09WARREGO ENERGY  : Widens Net Loss in July-December 2020
MT
03/09WARREGO ENERGY  : Half Year Results Highlights
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STX: West Erregulla Update

03/17/2021 | 06:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

West Erregulla Update

  • Realtime LWD results indicate conventional pay of 35-40m across the Dongara and Wagina sandstones from a currently penetrated gross gas column of 206m.

  • Preparing to run detailed wireline logging suite and MDT to confirm LWD results and gather samples.

  • WE4 currently at 4,248m and has not yet encountered a water leg.

Strike Energy Limited (Strike - ASX: STX) provides an update on the West Erregulla 4 well on behalf of the EP469 Joint Venture.

Current Operations

Since the last update, Strike has set and cemented the 9-5/8" casing and drilled through the Dongara and Upper Wagina. The well is currently in the Basal Wagina sandstones at 4,248m measured depth. After recording positive LWD results the decision was made to pull the bottom hole assembly out for a drill bit change and run advanced wireline logging to confirm the initial LWD results.

Dongara & Wagina Sandstones

As prognosed, the LWD results indicate a large bimodal gas column in thick, blocky sand units where high porosity streaks are interbedded within a thick section of gas bearing sandstones. The LWD data indicates 35-40m of conventional net pay is present across a gross interval of 206m at an average porosity of 6%. These preliminary results are comparable to those seen in the equivalent reservoirs at WE2 and WE3. Wireline logging and testing will now take place and in order to confirm the materiality of these reservoirs. Despite penetrating the Dongara/Wagina section approximately 35m downdip of WE2, no indications of a water leg have been seen. At the time of deciding to pull the bottom hole assembly to surface WE4 was approximately midway through the basal Wagina and was still in gas bearing sands. These initially interpreted pay zones correlate to strong gas shows seen in the well and are similar to other conventional Dongara and Wagina discoveries which have been made across the northern Perth Basin.

Forward Plan

Strike is preparing to run a full suite of wireline logging tools in order to confirm these initial LWD results. An MDT tool will also be deployed in an attempt to obtain pressure and permeability data and to collect gas samples. Following this logging and testing, Strike will drill ahead to the top of the primary target in the early Permian Kingia Sandstone where it will then commence coring operations.

About the West Erregulla Appraisal Campaign

Three appraisal wells will be drilled in the West Erregulla field, which is located in EP469. The appraisal wells will be drilled down to ~5,000m. West Erregulla 4 (and 5) will appraise the reservoir distribution in the central fault block. After various coring and logging operations the wells will be flow tested (on success) and completed as future producers across the Kingia / High Cliff sequences for the proposed Phase 1 production operations. The Wagina gas discovery made in West Erregulla-2 will also be appraised during West Erregulla 4 & 5.

The West Erregulla wells are to be executed at the following coordinates:

  • West Erregulla 3: 29° 22' 40.79" S, 115° 18' 30.70" E

  • West Erregulla 4: 29° 25' 8.89" S, 115° 19' 18.15" E

  • West Erregulla 5 (proposed): 29° 24' 1.72" S, 115° 18' 27.17" E

Strike Energy Limited operator and the holder of a 50% joint venture interest in EP469, and Warrego Energy (ASX: WGO) a holder of the other 50% joint venture interest.

This announcement is authorised for release by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in accordance with the Company's Continuous Disclosure Policy.

Company Contact

Investor & Media Contacts

Stuart Nicholls

Paul Ryan (Citadel-MAGNUS)

Managing Director & CEO

Phone: 0409 296 511

Email:stuart.nicholls@strikeenergy.com.au

Email:pryan@citadelmagnus.com

West Erregulla Gas Field & Well Locations in EP469

Disclaimer

Warrego Energy Limited published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 22:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED
06:38pSTX : West Erregulla Update
PU
03/09WARREGO ENERGY  : Widens Net Loss in July-December 2020
MT
03/09WARREGO ENERGY  : Half Year Results Highlights
PU
03/02WARREGO ENERGY  : Acquires 50.1% Stake in Spain's Gas Producer El Romeral
MT
02/14STX : West Erregulla Update
PU
02/11WARREGO ENERGY  : Investor Presentation - E&P Success in the Perth Basin
PU
02/07STX : West Erregulla Update
PU
01/31STX : West Erregulla Update
PU
01/26STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED  : - West Erregulla Update
AQ
01/24STX : West Erregulla Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,00 M -1,56 M -1,56 M
Net cash 2021 4,30 M 3,36 M 3,36 M
P/E ratio 2021 -119x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 217 M 167 M 170 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Warrego Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,29 $
Last Close Price 0,22 $
Spread / Highest target 40,9%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dennis William Donald Group CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Jani Surjan Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Thomas Columbus Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Nichol Technical Manager
Lynsey Saunders Administration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED-8.33%176
CONOCOPHILLIPS41.49%78 791
CNOOC LIMITED24.65%52 432
EOG RESOURCES, INC.41.67%43 394
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED26.54%38 192
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY45.54%35 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ