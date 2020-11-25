Warrego Energy : AGM Results

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

25 November 2020

AGM RESULTS

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Warrego Energy Limited provides the attached results of the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 25 November 2020 at 4.00 pm (Sydney time).

About Warrego Energy Limited

Founded in 2007, Warrego secured 100% of EP469 located onshore Perth Basin, Western Australia, in 2008. Warrego farmed out 50% of the block and operatorship in 2018 to Strike Energy Limited. In March 2019, Warrego completed a reverse takeover of Petrel Energy Limited which was renamed Warrego Energy Limited, the ASX listing being retained. Warrego is now focused on the development of onshore assets in Western Australia and Spain. Warrego was added to the ASX All Ordinaries Index from 22 June 2020.