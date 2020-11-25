Warrego Energy : AGM Results

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Warrego Energy Limited provides the attached results of the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 25 November 2020 at 4.00 pm (Sydney time).
About Warrego Energy Limited
Founded in 2007, Warrego secured 100% of EP469 located onshore Perth Basin, Western Australia, in 2008. Warrego farmed out 50% of the block and operatorship in 2018 to Strike Energy Limited. In March 2019, Warrego completed a reverse takeover of Petrel Energy Limited which was renamed Warrego Energy Limited, the ASX listing being retained. Warrego is now focused on the development of onshore assets in Western Australia and Spain. Warrego was added to the ASX All Ordinaries Index from 22 June 2020.
For further information contact:
United Kingdom
Australia
Dennis Donald
David Biggs
Managing Director & Group CEO
Executive Director & CEO Australia
+44 7961 897 894
+61 427 772 924
investors@warregoenergy.com
investors @warregoenergy.com
Matt Sullivan
Meridian Investor Relations
+61 412 157 276
meridianir@outlook.com
Warrego Energy Limited
Annual General Meeting
Wednesday, 25 November 2020
Results of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
Resolution details
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
Number of votes cast on the poll
(as at proxy close)
(where applicable)
Resolution
If s250U
Result
applies
Resolution
Adoption of the Remuneration Report
Re-electionof Mr Mark Routh
Appointment of Auditor
Ratification of the Previous Issue of Tranche 1 Placement Shares
Approval to Issue Future Tranche 2 Placement Shares
Approval for Director participation in Tranche 2 Placement - Mr Greg Columbus
Resolution
Type
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain*
Discretion
76,338,056
424,972
1,097,430
606,289
79,266,954
705,972
606,289
98.04%
0.55%
1.41%
99.12%
0.88%
130,983,718
1,076,830
1,097,430
14,161,064
134,019,616
1,250,830
14,161,064
98.37%
0.81%
0.82%
99.08%
0.92%
146,315,865
15,500
973,677
17,000
149,402,010
15,500
17,000
99.33%
0.01%
0.66%
99.99%
0.01%
100,541,183
1,034,763
969,677
38,028,864
103,516,328
1,141,763
38,028,864
98.05%
1.01%
0.95%
98.91%
1.09%
120,394,859
1,280,295
969,677
20,117,858
123,370,004
1,387,295
20,117,858
98.17%
1.04%
0.79%
98.89%
1.11%
101,908,996
1,138,476
969,677
7,074,220
104,884,141
1,245,476
7,074,220
97.97%
1.09%
0.93%
98.83%
1.17%
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried
No
Carried
N/A
Carried
N/A
Carried
N/A
Carried
N/A
Carried
N/A
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
