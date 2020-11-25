Log in
WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED

(WGO)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/24
0.2 AUD   0.00%
Warrego Energy : AGM Results

11/25/2020 | 02:33am EST
ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

25 November 2020

AGM RESULTS

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Warrego Energy Limited provides the attached results of the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 25 November 2020 at 4.00 pm (Sydney time).

About Warrego Energy Limited

Founded in 2007, Warrego secured 100% of EP469 located onshore Perth Basin, Western Australia, in 2008. Warrego farmed out 50% of the block and operatorship in 2018 to Strike Energy Limited. In March 2019, Warrego completed a reverse takeover of Petrel Energy Limited which was renamed Warrego Energy Limited, the ASX listing being retained. Warrego is now focused on the development of onshore assets in Western Australia and Spain. Warrego was added to the ASX All Ordinaries Index from 22 June 2020.

For further information contact:

United Kingdom

Australia

Dennis Donald

David Biggs

Managing Director & Group CEO

Executive Director & CEO Australia

+44 7961 897 894

+61 427 772 924

investors@warregoenergy.com

investors @warregoenergy.com

Matt Sullivan

Meridian Investor Relations

+61 412 157 276

meridianir@outlook.com

Warrego Energy Limited

Annual General Meeting

Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

Number of votes cast on the poll

(as at proxy close)

(where applicable)

Resolution

If s250U

Result

applies

Resolution

  1. Adoption of the Remuneration Report
  2. Re-electionof Mr Mark Routh
  3. Appointment of Auditor
  4. Ratification of the Previous Issue of Tranche 1 Placement Shares
  5. Approval to Issue Future Tranche 2 Placement Shares
  6. Approval for Director participation in Tranche 2 Placement - Mr Greg Columbus

Resolution

Type

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Discretion

76,338,056

424,972

1,097,430

606,289

79,266,954

705,972

606,289

98.04%

0.55%

1.41%

99.12%

0.88%

130,983,718

1,076,830

1,097,430

14,161,064

134,019,616

1,250,830

14,161,064

98.37%

0.81%

0.82%

99.08%

0.92%

146,315,865

15,500

973,677

17,000

149,402,010

15,500

17,000

99.33%

0.01%

0.66%

99.99%

0.01%

100,541,183

1,034,763

969,677

38,028,864

103,516,328

1,141,763

38,028,864

98.05%

1.01%

0.95%

98.91%

1.09%

120,394,859

1,280,295

969,677

20,117,858

123,370,004

1,387,295

20,117,858

98.17%

1.04%

0.79%

98.89%

1.11%

101,908,996

1,138,476

969,677

7,074,220

104,884,141

1,245,476

7,074,220

97.97%

1.09%

0.93%

98.83%

1.17%

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

No

Carried

N/A

Carried

N/A

Carried

N/A

Carried

N/A

Carried

N/A

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Warrego Energy Limited published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 07:32:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
