Warrego Energy : Annual General Meeting - Key Dates

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

7 October 2020

2020 Annual General Meeting and Key Dates

Warrego Energy Limited (ASX: WGO) advises that it intends to hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting, (AGM) on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 commencing at 4pm (AEDT).

The Company further advises that the closing time and date for receipt of director nominations for candidates other than those recommended by the Board is 5:00pm, Friday 16 October 2020.

Virtual AGM

Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and in consideration of the safety of shareholders, employees and the broader community, the Company will hold the AGM virtually rather than at a physical location this year.

Shareholders will be provided with more information on how to participate in the AGM in the Notice of the Meeting which will be released in October on the Company's ASX market announcements page.

Notice of Meeting

In accordance with temporary modifications to the Corporations Act under the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No.1) 2020, the Company will not send hard copies of the Notice of Meeting to shareholders.

Shareholders who normally receive a hard copy of AGM related documents are encouraged to provide their email address to the share registry, Boardroom Limited at enquiries@boardroomlimited.com.au before 21 October 2020 to enable the Company to send the 2020 AGM related documentation electronically.

Shareholders can also elect to receive future correspondence from the Company electronically by informing Boardroom Limited of this request via the above email address or by changing their communications election at https://www.investorserve.com.au/.

If you have not yet registered, you will need your shareholder information including SRN/HIN details.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Warrego Energy Limited in accordance with the Company's Disclosure Policy.

###