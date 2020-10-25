Warrego Energy : Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE 26 October 2020 WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED (ASX: WGO) ACTIVITIES REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS West Erregulla Field Warrego and Alcoa of Australia Limited executed a long term 1 binding Gas Sales Agreement (GSA) for the sale of natural gas from West Erregulla

binding Gas Sales Agreement (GSA) for the sale of natural gas from West Erregulla Total contract quantity is significant - 155 PJ, commencing in 2024

The GSA is of sufficient size and term to support FID and underpin a gas processing development

West Erregulla field appraisal campaign commenced with WE-3, located in the undrilled northern area of the field, which spudded on 22 September 2020

WE-3, located in the undrilled northern area of the field, which spudded on 22 September 2020 Subsequent to the end of the quarter, in early October, Warrego and Joint Venture partner Strike Energy agreed to work jointly on an aligned basis to develop the West Erregulla gas field and upscaled Phase 1 plant capacity to 80TJ/d delivered

The Joint Venture is targeting Phase 1 Final Investment Decision (FID) before the end of Q1 CY2021

The Joint Venture approved the WE-5 well to be drilled post completion of WE-3 and WE-4

WE-5 well to be drilled post completion of WE-3 and WE-4 Drilling results from the WE-3,WE-4 and WE-5 wells will provide valuable sub-surface data for future resource estimates and certification Corporate & Financial • Warrego director, Mr David Biggs, appointed to executive role as CEO Australia effective 1 August 2020 • Mr Owain Franks who elected to step down as an Executive Director of the Company effective from 1 September 2020 to balance the Board following Mr David Biggs' appointment, remains in the role of Chief Financial Officer responsible for finance, strategy and delivery • Mr John Newman, Warrego's Perth-based General Counsel, was appointed as Company Secretary effective 1 September 2020 • Mr Ian Kirkham resigned as Company Secretary effective 1 September 2020 • On 21 July 2020, Tranche 2 of the May 2020 fundraising was completed with $2.7 million raised • Australian HQ in Perth officially opened on 3 August 2020 • Consolidated cash at 30 September 2020 was $11,411,000 • On 14 October 2020, subsequent to the end of the quarter, Warrego announced a $32 million capital raise via a two tranche Placement. A Share Purchase Plan was also announced. 1 Of at least 10 years duration 1

WESTERN AUSTRALIA EP469 (50%) West Erregulla Gas Fields Exploration Permit located onshore North Perth Basin, Western Australia, targeting conventional gas reservoirs Warrego and Alcoa sign large scale, long term gas sales agreement On 28 September 2020 Warrego announced it had signed a binding Gas Sales Agreement (GSA) with Alcoa of Australia Limited (Alcoa) for the long term2 supply of a total of 155 petajoules (PJ) of natural gas from the West Erregulla gas field in EP469. The GSA will commence on 1 January 2024, subject to a positive project Final Investment Decision (FID) by the Joint Venture (anticipated by the end of Q1 CY2021). The significant size and term of the foundation GSA with Alcoa is such that Warrego does not need to secure additional GSAs to support a FID being made. 2 Of at least 10 years duration 2

West Erregulla Field Appraisal Campaign Commenced The WE-3 exploration/appraisal well was spudded on 22 September 2020 after a successful and safe mobilisation of Ensign Rig 970. At the time of this Quarterly Report, the Joint Venture had successfully executed the drilling and cementing of the 26" subsurface section with the final section depth (TD) of 1,210m. Subsequently the Operator announced that during drilling of the first 17.5" intermediate hole section, the rate of penetration reduced significantly and on inspection of the bottom hole assembly it was found that it had parted just above the mud motor and the drill bit and the drill and motor remained in hole upon retrieval to surface. Subsequent fishing operations were unsuccessful and the decision was made to set a cement plug before side-tracking the well and drilling ahead. Figure 1. The Ensign 970 drilling rig at the WE-3 location. 3

The exploration/appraisal plan provides for the drilling of WE-3, located in the undrilled northern area of the West Erregulla gas field, followed by the drilling of WE-4. The Joint Venture has agreed to drill the WE-5 well following the drilling of WE-4. Figure 2. EP469 location of completed WE-2 well and upcoming exploration/appraisal wells WE-3,WE-4 and WE-5. West Erregulla Field Development Subsequent to the end of the quarter, in early October, Warrego and Joint Venture partner Strike Energy executed a binding Heads of Agreement (HoA) to ensure both parties are aligned on the development of the West Erregulla gas field. The agreement provides an agreed pathway for the Phase 1 development of West Erregulla including: Gas processing and the necessary plant capacity;

Gas balancing and gas sales; and

Optimisation of timing and alignment of critical activities including a Final Investment Decision (FID) and the current appraisal drilling campaign. Phase 1 development of West Erregulla is subject to FID being taken by the parties by the end of Q1 CY2021, completion of definitive documentation for the gas processing arrangements, and completion of appropriate limited due diligence. 4

