    WGO   AU0000042525

WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED

(WGO)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-09-08 am EDT
0.1500 AUD    0.00%
WARREGO ENERGY : Thursday, September 8, 2022 Dennis Donald Good Oil 2022 Presentation
PU
08/09Warrego Energy Completes Solar Energy Project in Spain's El Romeral
MT
07/28WARREGO ENERGY : West Erregulla 2P Reserves upgraded by 41% - Replacement
PU
Warrego Energy : Thursday, September 8, 2022 Dennis Donald Good Oil 2022 Presentation

09/08/2022 | 08:20am EDT
Warrego Energy Group CEO and M.D. Dennis Donald gave, in his own words, a "short and sweet" presentation to the Good Oil Conference in Perth where he touched on our global business strategy, our ESG commitment to be Net Zero by 2050 and more specifically, the growth potential in EP469 and EPA-0127.


He concluded by making the case that EPA-0127, with further exploration, could be the next Perth Basin, acknowledging that Mitsui E&P, a member of the North West Shelf, farming into the block (subject to the granting of the exploration permit) gives us an excellent partner with world class capabilities.

Click on the video below to watch the 10min presentation.

Disclaimer

Warrego Energy Limited published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 12:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2,05 M 1,38 M 1,38 M
Net income 2022 -5,60 M -3,77 M -3,77 M
Net cash 2022 23,3 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -32,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 183 M 123 M 123 M
EV / Sales 2022 78,2x
EV / Sales 2023 97,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,10 $
Average target price 0,14 $
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
Managers and Directors
Dennis William Donald CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Jani Surjan Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Thomas Columbus Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Nichol Technical Manager
Lynsey Saunders Administration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED36.36%123
CONOCOPHILLIPS47.91%135 909
EOG RESOURCES, INC.31.91%68 673
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION125.70%60 782
CNOOC LIMITED23.66%60 261
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED28.87%58 640