Warrego Energy : Thursday, September 8, 2022 Dennis Donald Good Oil 2022 Presentation

Warrego Energy Group CEO and M.D. Dennis Donald gave, in his own words, a "short and sweet" presentation to the Good Oil Conference in Perth where he touched on our global business strategy, our ESG commitment to be Net Zero by 2050 and more specifically, the growth potential in EP469 and EPA-0127.



He concluded by making the case that EPA-0127, with further exploration, could be the next Perth Basin, acknowledging that Mitsui E&P, a member of the North West Shelf, farming into the block (subject to the granting of the exploration permit) gives us an excellent partner with world class capabilities.

Click on the video below to watch the 10min presentation.