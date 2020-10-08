Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Warrego Energy Limited    WGO   AU0000042525

WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED

(WGO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/07
0.24 AUD   0.00%
04:50aWARREGO ENERGY : Trading Halt
PU
10/07WARREGO ENERGY : and Strike align for Joint Development
PU
10/07WARREGO ENERGY : Annual General Meeting - Key Dates
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Warrego Energy : Trading Halt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 04:50am EDT

Market Announcement

8 October 2020

Warrego Energy Limited (ASX: WGO) - Trading Halt (2+2)

Description

The securities of Warrego Energy Limited ('WGO') will be placed in trading halt at the request of WGO, pending it releasing an announcement regarding a capital raising. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 15 October 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Vanessa Nevjestic

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

8 October 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

8 October 2020

Mr James Rowe

Senior Manager, Listings Compliance ASX Limited

Via email: james.rowe@asx.com.au; tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear James

Request for Back-to-Back Trading Halt

Warrego Energy Limited ('WGO' or the 'Company') requests that the ASX grant an immediate back-to-back trading halt with respect to its ordinary shares under Listing Rule 17.1 pending the release of an announcement with regards to a capital raising.

The Company requests a trading halt of up to four trading days from receipt of this request until the release of the announcement, in any case no later than the commencement of trading on 15 October 2020, for the purposes of considering, planning and executing a capital raising.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Yours faithfully

John Newman

Company Secretary

For further information contact:

United Kingdom

Dennis Donald

Managing Director & Group CEO +44 7961 897 894 investors@warregoenergy.com

Matt Sullivan

Meridian Investor Relations +61 412 157 276 meridianir@outlook.com

AustraliaDavid Biggs

Executive Director & CEO Australia +61 427 772 924 investors@warregoenergy.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Warrego Energy Limited published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 08:49:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED
04:50aWARREGO ENERGY : Trading Halt
PU
10/07WARREGO ENERGY : and Strike align for Joint Development
PU
10/07WARREGO ENERGY : Annual General Meeting - Key Dates
PU
09/29WARREGO ENERGY : and Alcoa Sign Long Term Gas Sales Agreement
AQ
09/29WARREGO ENERGY : and Alcoa sign large scale, long term gas sales agreement
AQ
09/29WARREGO ENERGY : Updated - Warrego and Alcoa Sign Large Scale Long Term GSA
PU
09/28WARREGO ENERGY : Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
09/28STX : West Erregulla Update
PU
09/27WARREGO ENERGY : and Alcoa Sign Long Term Gas Sales Agreement
PU
09/23WARREGO ENERGY : Stories 23/09/2020 Warrego spuds new exploration/appraisal well..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,30 M -1,65 M -1,65 M
Net Debt 2021 3,70 M 2,65 M 2,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 -80,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 200 M 143 M 143 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Warrego Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,26 $
Last Close Price 0,17 $
Spread / Highest target 64,7%
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis William Donald Group CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Gregory Thomas Columbus Non-Executive Chairman
Owain Philip Taylor Franks Chief Financial Officer
Mark Christopher Routh Non-Executive Director
David Arthur John Biggs Director & Chief Executive Officer-Australia
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED20.00%143
CNOOC LIMITED-40.35%43 783
CONOCOPHILLIPS-47.21%35 716
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-56.17%20 955
ECOPETROL S.A.-43.05%20 493
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-48.48%19 249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group