Warrego Energy : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
8 October 2020
Warrego Energy Limited (ASX: WGO) - Trading Halt (2+2)
Description
The securities of Warrego Energy Limited ('WGO') will be placed in trading halt at the request of WGO, pending it releasing an announcement regarding a capital raising. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 15 October 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
Vanessa Nevjestic
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
|
8 October 2020
|
Market Announcement 1/1
|
ASX Limited
|
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
8 October 2020
Mr James Rowe
Senior Manager, Listings Compliance ASX Limited
Via email: james.rowe@asx.com.au; tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au
Dear James
Request for Back-to-Back Trading Halt
Warrego Energy Limited ('WGO' or the 'Company') requests that the ASX grant an immediate back-to-back trading halt with respect to its ordinary shares under Listing Rule 17.1 pending the release of an announcement with regards to a capital raising.
The Company requests a trading halt of up to four trading days from receipt of this request until the release of the announcement, in any case no later than the commencement of trading on 15 October 2020, for the purposes of considering, planning and executing a capital raising.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.
Yours faithfully
John Newman
Company Secretary
For further information contact:
United Kingdom
Dennis Donald
Managing Director & Group CEO +44 7961 897 894 investors@warregoenergy.com
Matt Sullivan
Meridian Investor Relations +61 412 157 276 meridianir@outlook.com
AustraliaDavid Biggs
Executive Director & CEO Australia +61 427 772 924 investors@warregoenergy.com
