Warrego Energy : Trading Halt

8 October 2020

Mr James Rowe

Senior Manager, Listings Compliance ASX Limited

Via email: james.rowe@asx.com.au; tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear James

Request for Back-to-Back Trading Halt

Warrego Energy Limited ('WGO' or the 'Company') requests that the ASX grant an immediate back-to-back trading halt with respect to its ordinary shares under Listing Rule 17.1 pending the release of an announcement with regards to a capital raising.

The Company requests a trading halt of up to four trading days from receipt of this request until the release of the announcement, in any case no later than the commencement of trading on 15 October 2020, for the purposes of considering, planning and executing a capital raising.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.