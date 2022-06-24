Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Warrior Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAR   CA9362641008

WARRIOR GOLD INC.

(WAR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-06-22 am EDT
0.0450 CAD    0.00%
06/20Warrior Gold Plans $500,000 Offering
MT
06/20WARRIOR GOLD : Announces $500,000 Offering
PU
06/20Warrior Gold Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.5 million in funding
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Warrior Gold : Announces Completion of High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic, VLF and LiDAR Survey

06/24/2022 | 07:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, June 24, 2022 - Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) ("Warrior Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the high-resolution airborne magnetic and LiDAR survey recently undertaken at its Kirkland Lake Gold Camp properties. Data compilation and processing of the survey data is currently underway.


The large regional, roughly 3,400 line-kilometre triaxial magnetic, VLF and LiDAR survey across the KLW and KLC/Arnold project areas was completed in a timely and efficient manner by GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.'s ("GoldSpot") Geophysical Services division from May 25 to June 14, 2022. The survey parameters included a flightline azimuth of 0º/180º and flight-line spacing of 50 m. Tie lines at 500-m spacing had an azimuth of 090º/270º.


This high-resolution survey utilized GoldSpot's newly developed M-PASS system, a proprietary platform that has been designed to collect the magnetic and VLF datasets, LiDAR and orthophotos - simultaneously.


Goldspot CEO Vincent Dubé-Bourgeois commented, "We are very happy to have completed this large and detailed survey for Warrior Gold. Now that this milestone is complete, these newly acquired datasets will help to unlock the value of the promising KLW, KLC and Arnold projects. We look forward how this data will guide the upcoming exploration plans of Warrior Gold."


The data sets collected by this survey are currently being processed and results are anticipated in early July. Once received, Warrior will undertake a combined geophysical and structural interpretation of the data and combine this with the compilation of the geology and known mineral showings of the KLW and KLC/Arnold land packages, all of which will guide future exploration plans, including a follow-up field program.


"We are excited to receive the results and interpretation of this airborne survey which will provide the foundation to our geological and structural understanding of this most recently acquired portion of our land package. As geoscientists we all know, structure is key to the orogenic gold deposit model not only in the Kirkland Lake gold camp, but throughout the metal-endowed Abitibi greenstone belt. The airborne survey data will be married with known historical mineralized showings and follow-up work will include the ground-truthing of geophysical interpreted structures and known mineralized trends. All of this work and the exploration drilling on our Goodfish Kirana project continue to advance our efforts towards making a discovery in the gold rich Kirkland Lake camp," stated Danièle Spethmann, CEO of Warrior Gold.


The Company also reports that recently filed assessment work report on the 2021 diamond drilling programs was approved by the Ontario Ministry of Mining Lands Administration (MLAS) and has extended the current Goodfish-Kirana and KLW land packages' good standing from 2030 to roughly 2032.


QP Statement


Danièle Spethmann, P.Geo. is President and CEO and a Director of Warrior Gold and is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Ms. Spethmann has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.




About Warrior Gold Inc.


Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed company that has consolidated a significant and prospective land package in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp in Ontario, Canada. The properties are hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's best-endowed greenstone belts with +200 million ounces of gold produced to date[1]. The properties are host to regional and property-scale mineralized structures that are considered to be second order structures off the Larder Lake Cadillac Deformation Zone - LLCDZ - the regional structure in the belt known to be spatially associated with the gold mines hosted in the camp.

The properties assembled include: the 100%-owned Goodfish-Kirana, the Arnold property and the recently optioned KL West (KLW) and KL Central (KLC). Warrior Gold's land position in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp comprises approximately 21,469 ha, over 480 claims and 29 patented claims and ranks the company as one of the largest landholders in the Kirkland Lake region.

For additional information please contact:


Danièle Spethmann, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Warrior Gold Inc.

+1 647 344-3433

dspethmann@warriorgoldinc.com


Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Forward-Looking Statements:


This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although Warrior Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Warrior Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended March 31, 2021 and the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 which are available at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Warrior Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.


[1]https://mmsd.nrcan-rncan.gc.ca/PDF/MIS2020TableG01a-en.pdf

Disclaimer

Warrior Gold Inc. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 11:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WARRIOR GOLD INC.
06/20Warrior Gold Plans $500,000 Offering
MT
06/20WARRIOR GOLD : Announces $500,000 Offering
PU
06/20Warrior Gold Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.5 million in funding
CI
05/30Warrior Gold Starting High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic, VLF, LiDAR Survey at Kirkland ..
MT
05/30WARRIOR GOLD : Announces Survey, Summer Mapping Program and Updated 43-101
PU
05/30Warrior Gold Inc. Announces Initiation of High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic, VLF and Li..
CI
03/31Warrior Gold Offers Update on Optical Televiewer Imaging Survey Results for Kirkland La..
MT
03/31Warrior Gold Inc. Provides Exploration Update
CI
03/31WARRIOR GOLD : Provides Exploration and Corporate Update
PU
03/01Warrior Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,45 M -1,11 M -1,11 M
Net cash 2021 0,38 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,97 M 3,84 M 3,84 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart WARRIOR GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Warrior Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Danièle Spethmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Salil Dhaumya Chief Financial Officer
Peter Winnell Independent Director
Gary J. Nassif Independent Director
Stephen Burleton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARRIOR GOLD INC.-30.77%4
NEWMONT CORPORATION1.35%51 463
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION4.41%34 460
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-28.96%23 893
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-5.01%22 961
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-11.11%17 250