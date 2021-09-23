Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Warrior Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAR   CA9362641008

WARRIOR GOLD INC.

(WAR)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Warrior Gold : Reports Annual & Special Meeting Results

09/23/2021 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, September 23, 2021 - Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) ("Warrior Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on September 22, 2021 (the "Meeting"). A total of 35,661,63 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 39% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares. At the Meeting, all resolutions were approved close to unanimously, including the election of all four management nominees to the board of directors, the re-appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors for the ensuing year, and re-approval of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

The Company also announces that in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, an aggregate of 5,320,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company has been granted to certain directors, officers, contractors and consultants of the Company. The options, which vest one-third immediately, one-third in six months and one-third in one year, are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.065 per share and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company that has consolidated a large and prospective land package in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp in Ontario, Canada. The Company's properties are hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's best-endowed greenstone belts with over 200 million ounces of gold produced to date. The properties are host to regional and property-scale mineralized structures that are considered to be second order structures off the Larder Lake Cadillac Deformation Zone - LLCDZ - the regional structure in the belt known to be spatially associated with the gold deposits hosted in the camp.

The properties assembled include: the 100%-owned Goodfish-Kirana, the Arnold property and the recently optioned KL West (KLW) and KL Central (KLC) properties. Warrior's land position in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp comprises 19,307 ha, over 376 claims and 29 patented claims and ranks the Company as one of the largest landholders in the Kirkland Lake region.

For additional information please contact:

Danièle Spethmann, P.Geo.

President & CEO

+1 647 344-3433

dspethmann@warriorgoldinc.com

Daniel Rodriguez

Corporate Development

+1 604 353-4080

drodriguez@warriorgoldinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Warrior Gold Inc. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 11:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WARRIOR GOLD INC.
07:42aWARRIOR GOLD : Reports Annual & Special Meeting Results
PU
09/22GLDSPOT DISC : GoldSpot Discoveries Engaged by Warrior Gold to Deploy New Multi-Parameter ..
AQ
09/21WARRIOR GOLD : Engages GoldSpot Discoveries for a Multi-Parameter Airborne Survey
PU
09/20WARRIOR GOLD : Announces Annual and Special Meeting Webcast
AQ
09/17WARRIOR GOLD : Announces Annual & Special Meeting Webcast
PU
09/08WARRIOR GOLD : Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement
PU
09/08WARRIOR GOLD : Raises Over $1.4 Million via Oversubscribed Private Placement
MT
09/08Warrior Gold Inc. announced that it has received CAD 1.44625 million in funding
CI
08/27RED PINE EXPLORATION : Successful Surface Sampling Program Identifies New Mineralized Zone..
AQ
08/13WARRIOR GOLD : Plans Private Placement; Falls 11.1%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,45 M -1,14 M -1,14 M
Net cash 2021 0,38 M 0,30 M 0,30 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,96 M 5,47 M 5,49 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart WARRIOR GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Warrior Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Danièle Spethmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Salil Dhaumya Chief Financial Officer
Peter Winnell Independent Director
Gary J. Nassif Independent Director
Stephen Burleton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARRIOR GOLD INC.-27.78%5
NEWMONT CORPORATION-8.75%43 736
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.93%32 865
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-15.60%23 856
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.98%18 435
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-8.18%14 004