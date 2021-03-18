Log in
WARRIOR MET COAL, INC.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. - HCC

03/18/2021 | 06:21pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. ("Warrior" or the "Company") (NYSE: HCC).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Warrior and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 24, 2021, post-market, Warrior issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, among other results, Warrior reported a larger-than-expected fourth quarter net loss of $33.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted share.  The press release further stated that "[d]ue to ongoing uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese ban on Australian coal and other potentially disruptive factors, Warrior will not be providing full year 2021 guidance at this time."  Citing its "short-term focus of preserving cash and liquidity[,]" Warrior further advised investors that its "Stock Repurchase Program also remains temporarily suspended." 

On this news, Warrior's stock price fell $5.79 per share, or 22.59%, to close at $19.84 per share on February 25, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-warrior-met-coal-inc---hcc-301250652.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
