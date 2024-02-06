Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE: HCC) (“Warrior” or the “Company”) today announced the recent publication of its 2023 sustainability report, now available on the Company’s website at www.warriormetcoal.com/sustainability. The report details Warrior’s commitment to sustainability principles.

The report’s highlights include that Warrior:

Maintained a total incidence rate 52% lower than the national average for underground coal mines (as of September 30, 2023);

Achieved a 13% reduction in total Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, as well as a 16% reduction in methane emissions as compared to the 2021 baseline;

Completed our state-of-the-art dry slurry system two years ahead of schedule;

Increased training opportunities for our employees;

Adopted the Warrior Met Coal Policy on Board Diversity, demonstrating our commitment to diversity from the top down; and

Donated over $1 Million to charitable organizations.

“At Warrior we are fully committed to being a responsible corporate citizen to our employees, customers, communities, and other stakeholders,” said Walt Scheller, Chief Executive Officer. “Operating as one of the world’s largest producers of premium quality steelmaking coal, we understand our responsibility to produce our products in a sustainable manner. We believe that our long-term success hinges on a trio of commitments: unwavering dedication to safety, proactive environmental stewardship, and a continuous investment in our employees and local communities.”

About Warrior

Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally, and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal steelmaking coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America, and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium steelmaking coal, also known as hard-coking coal (HCC), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur and has strong coking properties. The premium nature of Warrior’s HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers. For more information, please visit www.warriormetcoal.com.

